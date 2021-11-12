3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Mercury Opposition Uranus On November 13 -18, 2021

One of the main issues that come into play during a transit like Mercury Opposition Uranus is that the home can become a battlefield.

In fact, several zodiac signs who see heartbreak during Mercury opposite Uranus from November 13 to November 18, 2021, will be impacted.

This is definitely a time for family arguments, ranging from decisions made on children's lives, all the way through to what you and your partner will be eating this evening.

There's a lot of hostility in the air and we need to be extra careful to not make mountains out of molehills.

We may see people lashing out during this transit the kind of cry for independence — the kind of communication that never sounds right and always ends up in misunderstanding.

Mercury Opposition toys with our emotional state, and when Mercury Opposition Uranus, there's an element of unpredictability involved.

This means that whatever we think we're getting into, we still don't know all the facts.

Emotions are what rule this day, and we all know that this is the perfect recipe for heartbreak.

We can't just walk around without hearts on our sleeves, and during Mercury Opposition Uranus, we will wish we never showed them in the first place. Stay strong, signs — we'll all get through this.

Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During Mercury Opposition Uranus On November 13 - 18, 2021:

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

What you may see happen on this day is a result of thinking everything is OK, yet not checking in with whether or not it is OK.

What's meant here is that you are somewhat responsible for the heartbreak you're about to experience, simply because you might have been passive-aggressive about your own feelings.

Perhaps you suggested that you like independence, alone-time, and being on your own.

You might have assumed that your partner is cool with everything you've expressed, but no real communication happened between the two of you, and your person may have taken your subtle approach as a word — meaning, they think you want to open the relationship up, and so, they may have gone about and done exactly that.

No, no, you did not want that, in fact, you wanted monogamy and devotion with a little alone time on the side.

They translated that as "They don't want me anymore, so I'm going to go get myself someone new." The lesson: Say what you mean, don't just imply it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

These days, you feel like it's been such smooth sailing that it's almost too good to be true.

Well, we all know what happens when we get those thoughts: we find out we're correct, and you, too, Sagittarius, will be up for a bit of unwanted heartbreak.

This is more than likely familial. You will have an argument with a sibling or close cousin and this spat may just turn into World War Three.

You are already someone who lacks the tolerance for being used or played with, and you are going to feel very toyed with by this family member.

Mercury Opposition Uranus affects both of you, and you will both be so overly emotional that you won't be able to think straight.

The heartbreak will be what you'll feel when you see just how far this person is willing to go to be hurtful and snide. You will be disgusted and heartbroken by their words and actions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You work way too hard to have things fall apart on you, and you make damned sure that whatever your plans are — they will work.

This is all well and good until someone in your inner circle decides that you do everything 'too well' and they feel the need to trip you up a bit. You know, just to see what happens.

This kind of bratty, surly defiance shows that this person is both jealous of you and ready to take you down. This could be a business partner or a romantic one, but during Mercury Opposition Uranus, you're going to be defied for what seems like no reason at all.

All your hard work is being tested by someone who simply wants to see if you can fall. It's heartbreaking and cruel.

But the good part, Capricorn? You are not the person that can be easily crossed or challenged. You will feel heartbreak, but there's NO WAY you're going down.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda