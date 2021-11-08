One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 9, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Set a clear intention as the Quarter Moon arrives in three days this week.

The Quarter Moon is a crisis point in astrology. The Moon and its lunar phases affect us in big and small ways due to its gravitational pull on Earth.

The tarot helps us to understand what's in store, where to prepare ourselves, and even what weak spots we need to manage now and over the next few days.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

One thing you are, Aries is generous, so when you have to interact with a stingy person it sets off alarms that are had to ignore.

You know that you don't want to become involved with a person who views everyone as if they are a taker, so this may be a hard pass on whether or not this person is a good partner for you or just to say no to and find someone else to do business dealings with.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's something magnificently beautiful about a person who is well-rounded and knows that they have it going on.

This is you, Taurus, and as you see things in your life drawing attention to it, explore. Try things you've never tried before and be willing to experiment with your interests.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

A new beginning is what you need, Gemini. Wipe the slate clean. Don't focus all of your attention on yesterdays.

Life was meant to be lived in the moment, right now. Everything has its own divine timing, so trust that the universe is going to bring you to where you need to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're going through a transition, Cancer. This means a lot of changes are happening in your life right now and you are feeling the pressure of insecurity.

This is when listening, meditating, and tuning into your inner voice will serve you well. Make time for these things and don't underestimate the power of your spiritual energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You are caught up with something that has your attention, and you are completely taken in, enchanted by the allure of it all. There's a sweet innocence to the situation that is hard to resist.

But, you may need to release control of the outcome in order to fully embrace what is happening for you and in your favor right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You need peace of mind, Virgo, so it's important for you to establish a nook or a space that's your sanctuary from all that's happening around you and in your life.

Be intentional about what you are doing and let your actions speak louder than words.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Change is so unexpected and uneasy for you at times, but when you give in to it and let this season have its time in the sun you'll be amazed at how the closing of this chapter or your life brings memories that are positive and also last a lifetime.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

A part of you wants to hold on to this grudge, and. your lack of forgiveness is affecting all of your other relationships including the one that you have with yourself.

You need to let go, Scorpio. Don't let yourself lose time that you can't get back by wasting it on anger that is unproductive and keeping you from pure joy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

It's great to put yourself out there and to be social, but you know what else is wonderful, Sagittarius, being reserved and giving yourself some privacy and time to pull back from the world. In other words, Sagittarius, find time to live your life balanced.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

When you can't find the right words to say, it can be so frustrating.

There's a reason why you're speechless now, and even though you may not be able to truly say what you're thinking or feeling due to processing the details a little longer, the rift in communication can feel more damaging than it is.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement

Have faith. Just because something does not make perfect sense to you does not mean that it's not right for others.

If you choose to allow people in your life to influence you and to show you what to do and when that's your decision. it's important to respect the same in others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Strength

During times when your discernment reveals something significant, it can take a lot of strength, courage, and determination to make important choices about the future.

You may be learning to see things in a new light, and these adjustments require time and patience from you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.