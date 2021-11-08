Your daily horoscope for November 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for November 9, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Charm and charisma are your greatest asset, as you may gain a few friends, but lose one underappreciated relationship that you thought would last forever.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships, and what you feel, want, and need from others can conflict leading to a breakup that was bound to happen anyway.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Finish what you've started, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career.

Your passionate determination is what will help you to complete a project. Instead of focusing on what you dislike about the work you're completing right now, focus on what it is that you love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Practice makes perfect, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of personal beliefs.

At first, you may feel a strong sense of uncertainty when you start to put into action your deepest convictions. It takes time for you to explore these new boundaries and spiritual thoughts.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Ask for what you need, Cancer, chances are good that the answer will be in your favor. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources. It's been a long road to here, and it has felt lonely at times, perhaps impossible.

These moments have been here moving you to change the way you think. The universe knows what you need and when the timing is just right. All you have to do is trust, Cancer. What you want is already on its way, and it's so good. It's worth waiting for.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitment, and it's asking you to get comfortable with being different from others. In fact, opposites attract, and you are the complimentary part of the person meant for you.

When it comes to love, your dreams can come true, Leo, and you may find that you're the answer to prayer that someone has hoped for all along.

Your unique personality and imperfections are what make you the person you are now. Don't pretend to be what you're not. Be genuine. Be yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Release the stress, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of health, and you need to make time to rest and care for your body, mind, and spirit the next few days.

When it comes to relationships, work, and routines where you are responsible for or to others, try not to take on things that aren't yours to begin with. Allow yourself to relax and rest. Know that, with time, everything works itself out in due time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Believe in good things. There's so much opportunity around you to bring a passion project to life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity.

Tap into your emotions. They are there to guide you. Talk about what your imagination is revealing to you and how you'd like to bring a certain idea to life. Don't be afraid to dream.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A peaceful home requires lots of love and forgiveness. So, like water finds the lowest place to settle and rest, there are times when you also need to lay low until a situation passes.

The time to be patient is here. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of the family, and blame-shifting, pointing the finger, or avoiding personal responsibility are enemies of progress and growth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Words are so healing, and when you speak life into a situation, you bring hope to others and to yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication, and today, you may recollect a lot of lessons you've learned from your family, grandparents, and people who have mentored your life. Be generous, Sagittarius. Share what you know with others when you can.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Income opportunities are here for you, and you will not want to miss out.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money. You are so talented and gifted, Capricorn, so when you use your capabilities, you might find that people are willing to pay you for your skill.

When asked if you're interested in selling a service or providing a product to someone for a gift or holiday situation, if that's what you want to do, say so. Be open to the idea that doing something that you've never done before is a good move placing you on a new path that you're meant to be on.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Don't do things just because they are familiar, Aquarius, do them because they make sense.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of personal development, and it's time to be curious about what's on the other side of a promising situation that's revealing itself to you.

There's a time to hang on and to let go, and when you learn to master the art of hellos and good-bye a maturity is cultivated that instills a strong sense of confidence and control over your relationships and situations that affect you personally.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've been confrontational, patient, and caring, but now it's time to try a new approach when it comes to handling difficult people.

Some people are not worth hanging on to, and they are better off out of your life. So, when they walk away, just let it happen. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and an acquaintance can feel more like a foe.

Pisces, you really don't know someone until you've been through many experiences together to show the extent of their true colors. The fact is that you may find yourself seeing things you didn't recognize early on in your relationship until now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.