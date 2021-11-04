One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, November 5, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, November 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon moves into the zodiac sign of Sagittarius who rules the Temperance tarot card.

The day can be ladened with overthinking and worry, but not without any results.

Mercury moves into the sign of Scorpio on Friday, so research things that help you to find the answers you seek.

Sagittarius Moon energy also symbolizes studying philosophy and religion, so dive into your faith, or if you are looking to explore the tarot, you can try that, too.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Money troubles are easier to solve today, and you may be pleasantly surprised at how accessible resources can be for you when you search for them. Look for deals when shopping.

If you're in the market for a new home shop around for your home loan. Call your credit card companies to see if you can get your credit score lowered. Making money is great and saving it can be better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

You are strong and able to say what is on your mind. And, that is the message of today's Seven of Wands tarot card reading.

There are bold moves you need to make not just for yourself but for others.

You have been pondering a situation for long enough and now it's time for you to make the decision that you have already committed to in your heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

You have worked long and hard to be where you are right now. And that is why the universe plans to bless you with money and prosperity.

Right now could be a very difficult and challenging time for you financially, but soon the floodgates are going to open and you are going to receive a blessing for all the time and effort you have put into your work and into your relationships.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

You have to be your own personal cheerleader.

If you don't have faith in your abilities, who will? It's important for you to realize that even if you aren't where you want to be today, you can get to where you need to go.

With a little help from others, time spent learning, and focus, these difficulties will become stepping stones to greater things.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Sword, reversed

Once someone has made up their mind, it is very difficult to get them to change it.

You may not be able to ever persuade the other person to see things your way and the stalemate leaves you in a position where you have to slowly get back on your feet and recover. Good things will come to you in time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Today may have lots of setbacks and difficulties, these are tests for you to be persistent and remain strong in your resolve.

Don't let small challenges cause you to back down on what you had set out to accomplish today.

Everyone goes through hard times, this is not unusual. But what is unique is the person who remains strong despite adversity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Tuck away your desires in your heart and nurture them.

You don't have to share everything you think and feel with the world until you are ready. Some ideas need to be carefully planned out and cared for.

Because you are working so hard to make this particular dream come true, be cautious about who you decide to share it with.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

No one likes change, especially when you feel as though you are going from a step up to rock bottom.

This can be a truly tough adjustment for you and maybe you don’t know how you will recover.

With so many setbacks it can feel as though your luck is just bad, but these series of events are helping to wake you up so you can see what you need to know in order to make improvements that are for your future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You have been holding back the anger, the tears, and all the resentment you've been feeling for far too long, and guess, what Sagittarius, it's finally built up and if you're not careful you may explode.

Rather than let all this pent-up anxiety catch the best of you, why not run it off, talk it over with a friend or find some other productive way to express the way you feel.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: The Magician

You know you're talented. You hear it all of the time, but talent isn't what's going to get you to the next level. A strategy will.

You have been avoiding the whole sit down and get back to the drawing board for too long. Now you need to roll up your sleeves and work hard for what you want. Even if you have many distractions.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

It's time to party and celebrate all that you have accomplished this week. This is a big deal.

A huge event in your life has taken place recently, and you don't want the week to go by without honoring your efforts. Give yourself a treat and enjoy yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

You have earned every last bit of the praise you receive today.

You have put in the labor to get where you are today, and now you're seeing that this effort isn't for nothing. There is a purpose behind all the madness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.