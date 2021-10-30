Love Horoscope For Sunday, October 31, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 31, 2021.

Old-fashioned love is what we want (or need) during Scorpio season when secrets seem too dark for some zodiac signs.

The Moon in Virgo emphasizes our need for practicality when it comes to romance and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be around people who make you feel happy. Life is too short to let yourself engage with individuals who suck the life out of you.

You have so much in your heart ticket so why not share it with the people who will be thankful for your presents.

At the end of the day, you cannot ever make someone else appreciate you by loving them more. But you can help yourself love yourself more, by avoiding people who make you feel like you love yourself less.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't let worrying about your singleness or the status of your relationship cause you to lose sight of this beautiful day.

Instead, take your moments of insecurity and channel them into activities that feed your spirit, channel them into activities that feed your spirit, and continue to give you courage. Find the inner strength that you need to face the day's fears with love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Know the difference between romance and needing someone to stoke your insecurities.

A phone call can really be just a phone call, a compliment can really be just a compliment. Someone spending time with you and being there with you showing empathy may not be what you think it is.

Be sure to keep yourself in check when you sense that someone may be interested in you just because they find you fascinating. Instead, look at the relationship and how the purpose of it seems to be communicating for you to understand where things are headed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Is it time to expand your family? Perhaps you have been thinking about having a child. Maybe fear of failure or being a poor parent could cause you to question whether or not you are ready.

Don't let the difficulty of becoming someone that is responsible for another human being frighten you.

Trust that when the timing is right things will work themselves out and you will feel committed to the practice of love in the way that needs to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There is quite a bit that you need to talk about with the one you love and approaching them may feel like a big task.

It takes quite a bit of courage for you to become vulnerable and transparent to someone who you feel holds your heart in their hands. But, when you set your mind to do the brave thing perseverance will pull you through.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is a form of wealth.

You may not have tons of money in the bank, but if you have people in your life from friends to family who cares for you then that is something to be thankful for.

Count your blessings. You are rolling in riches when it comes to the love of others in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are enough. Even when you feel as though you let others down, or even yourself down, the truth is that you are constantly growing and expanding your knowledge of what love truly is.

This is a beautiful time for you to manifest whatever you hope to experience into reality. Making changes within your own heart is the first place for you to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mind the people in your life who are holding back your growth. Sometimes people who love you may also be threatened by your desire to be more than you are right now.

They question what it is about themselves that holds them back from doing the same and subconsciously limits you. It can be a sad time when you have to break away from them for certain things, but you deserve your freedom. And there's no reason why you should give it up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Respect is so important in love, and the sad truth is some people are impossible when it comes to respect.

They just don't have the capacity to give you what you need and for that reason, you are left with one choice. Accept it.

You have to accept people for who they are. You cannot change them. And even though you may feel sad and guilty, things cannot be different. You must learn to respect yourself, even when you see that they won’t.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don’t forgo good love on the hunt for what you think is better.

You will have a lifetime filled with many soulmates and you may find just one who is perfect for you to have a lifelong relationship with.

But, don't wait forever for that special someone. You might meet someone who is just as good to you as anyone could possibly be. And this doesn't mean you're missing out on your life purpose.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is meant to be shared, but when you have a crush on someone secretly you may not feel that the timing is right to reveal how much you care.

Focus on the relationship and how it is building into more. His friendship is a wonderful place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Commitment is a big deal, and the decision to be in a monogamous relationship is only the start.

There are things that you will want to work out starting this week with your relationship to who you are as a person and who you are as a lover.

This can be complicated by your responsibilities to work and family, however, it's good to talk these things out so you can find the right balance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.