One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 29, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, October 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Friday is made for growth to bring you happiness at the end of whatever journey you on in life and love.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and this season is about rebirth as also reflected in the Death tarot card.

The Death tarot card is the theme for Scorpio season which ends on November 21, 2021.

The weekend kicks off your one card tarot reading on Friday October 29, 2021 with the Moon in Leo.

The Moon in Leo brings attention to the Sun - such a positive indicator of things to come.

Despite whatever is ending in your life now, the Sun tarot card says it will work out for the better, even during times of darkness.

Our one card tarot reading for October 29, 2021, is about

Friday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 8, the Power house.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 8 include Martha Stewart and Ben Stiller.

What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, October 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Hey, Aries. It's great to share your ideas and think aloud, but how much better it would be to channel all that creative energy into the act of doing what you dream. Don't post it on social media with your favorite hashtags. This is a vision for your life. Live it out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are ready to climb to the top, so why hang out with people who bring you down? You are so much better than that. Taurus, spare yourself the misery and woe. Aim high, including with who you decide to socialize around.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are done with all the games, so when it's time to make a final decision, just do it. You don't need to ask for permission. If people don't like your vibe, they know where the door is. You don't have to show them out either. Stay focused on you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Patience is a virtue, Cancer. So stop worrying. Everything will work out in its own sweet time. You just need to sit back and think positive. It's OK that life isn't perfect right now. It's helping to value the process and see the beauty in the journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You should not wait for people who have been uncommunicative with you. You could be leaving a lot on the table, and who do you blame when you have lost your chance. Do what's best for you according to your schedule, and if it's meant to be, everything will fall into place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Ask for what you need from the universe. Your spiritual guides are there to help you in all ways, even when it feels as though they are silent. There's a lot of energy surrounding your life in positive ways. What you need to do is dream big and see things from a standpoint of abundant energy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You can't let people walk all over you. It's one thing to be 'nice' but another to be a doormat.

You know that when you get that sinking feeling in your gut that you're crossing your own boundaries that means your kindness is being taken for granted.

Stand up for yourself. It will be hard at first, but you'll soon realize you're stronger than you think.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Pay attention to the signs. You can tell when someone is trying to persuade your thinking. Listen to the way they stoke your fears. Don't let someone force you to do something out of fear. Think for yourself and remain strong-minded.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

A boss or a person who takes advantage of others will soon find their karma. Just watch. You don't need to feel angry, resentful or hatefilled. Who has time for that? You don't. Do your think. They will do in themselves.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Chin up! Confidence is going to take you far. You have been working so hard and soon you will get the recognition you deserve.

People have seen your efforts, and they admire you for them. It's all coming together for you, and you're going to be so glad you hung in there and didn't quit.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Some people were born to lead, and that is you, Aquarius. You're a natural leader. You have the 'it' factor. You truly stand out. Your part is to take the good of what you have and be responsible for it. Integrity is where it's at. Emulate it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Things aren't always fair, but imagine if everyone got exactly what was due to them at the precise time they were in the wrong.

Grace goes a long way. And, when we don't understand mercy, it serves us and the person we think should not have it. The reasons come out later. Trust the universe when you have doubts.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.