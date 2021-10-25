One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We all want more out of life, but few of us actually decide we will break from the ordinary to get it.

The day's energy proves to be slightly complex and the Sun and Moon in water signs signal to listen to our emotions, but breaking out from the norm won't be easy.

Our one card tarot reading for October 26, 2021, is about wanting more from life.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker who can be perceived as slightly chaotic and even unsteady in its choices.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 5 include Mick Jagger, Dennis Quaid and Liv Tyler.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Celebrate what may come. It's good to be optimistic and use your imagination to foresee the things you want to happen in your life.

You have many opportunities ahead, so don't let a moment of doubt creep in with negative thinking. Be open to all the goodness that's coming your way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

When you are faced with a disruption, you can easily become discouraged or doubtful.

Troubles come, and when that happens, you may find it difficult to think beyond the chaos. Things will improve, and soon life will get easier for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Some goals are wonderful on paper, but when they don't work out in real life, try not to beat yourself up over it.

There isn't anything you can really do about circumstances beyond your control. You have to be brave enough to say when situations determine the outcome, and choose to pivot your dreams.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

A big change has finally started to settle giving you so much of your time back. You went through a lot of transitions that consumed your energy.

This welcome relief gives you back parts of your life that you've missed. What will you do with the time that's being returned to you?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Stand strong in the midst of hardships. You may not think that you have what it takes to survive this storm, but the truth is you do. Your weakness will grow stronger with time.

You just have to hang in there and be resourceful. Ask for help when you need it. Don't be afraid to cry, but also be brave enough to stand tall.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Sometimes bad things happen to good people, and there is no logical reason or explanation as to why.

Change is always challenging, and when you are in the middle of life's storms remember that nothing good comes when things forever remain the same. Change always gives birth to new life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You heart is a powerful guide, and when you listen to your feelings they help you to understand everything you need to know at the precise moment.

Quiet out the noise of life. Be willing to tune in even if it means ignoring distractions that seem interesting at the moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

So much creativity and imagination is hidden inside of your heart. You have to play to tap into it and bring it to life.

You need to let your inner child explore the wonder of the world by going into nature, listening to music and putting your worries behind for a brief moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Being openly transparent is a beautiful quality in a person.

Letting others see into your life without fear is brave and strong.

You don't need to worry about who is judging you. No sweat off your back.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

What do you do when love has gone stale? Do you try to revive it by doing things with each other or ignore the problem altogether? Your heart is brave enough to go either way.

Maybe this relationship can be saved, but in that moment you think that it's over, listen to your heart. It will tell you where you stand.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

The holidays are kicking into full swing and you are ready to explore what the world has to offer.

The only problem is that there is so much work left to do, and you have to be the grown-up in your relationship.

You may not get the chance to enjoy everything that you'd like to, but try to have fun when you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

It's time to make a plan and get your ideas in order.

You will enjoy more success once you know what you need to do and how things should flow in the right order.

Don't wing it or guess what you ought to do next. Get advise. Seek a counsel from a mentor and think things through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.