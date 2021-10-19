October 20 brings with it more than a Full Moon in Aries. Today we have the honor of hosting Moon Opposite Mars, and Moon Square Pluto.

Now, let's say that in order: Moon, Aries, Mars and Pluto. Sounds like the members of Fight Club are getting together for a bloody good time.

Interestingly enough, Love - like War, hinges upon our emotional state, and even though these influences tend to bring out things like anger, control, pushiness, arrogance - this kind of transit can also have a positive affect on our love lives. Example: It can make us move, as in take action - progress, advance.

Each one of us is going to feel the affect of these dark forces, and the irony is that most of us are going to benefit from them.

We will see our relationships grow during this transit - we will also get the nerve to say and do things we had no idea we could let out.

Communication is in top form on this day, and during this season, in particular, we will be feeling aggressive - but directed. We can take our hyper energy and focus it on the good of our partnerships.

Full Moon In Aries Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, October 20, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can look forward to a very passionate Full Moon in Aries, not to mention one that may very well end up as celebratory.

You and your loved one won't merely be thrilled with the Full Moon feeling, you'll also be discussing some of the positive upgrades you can enjoy within the relationship.

If you can flow with it all, rather than control it, Aries, you might find yourself surprised and delighted by the total effect of this favorable Full Moon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have come to believe that the person you are with, at present, is the best person you've ever met, and that you can hardly believe how great it's all going.

And it is - with the help of the Full Moon in Aries, you'll be feeling like you want to take the relationship to the next level, and even though that might strike fear into both of your hearts, ridding yourself of that fear is exactly what this Moon is going to inspire in you both.

This is a very good time to grow closer together.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nobody drives you crazier than your own self, Gemini, and with the power of this incredible Full Moon in Aries, you're not only going to notice that you are the wizard that creates your own madness, but you are also the person who can say a resounding YES to love.

Love is at your door - whether it's a new person or someone you are presently involved with.

What's going on is that you are starting to notice that the time is now.

Grab what you can while you can - forget the fear that belongs in the distant past.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This is the kind of lunar transit that either works with you, or against you - so it's up to you as to what you get out of this one, Cancer.

You have an opportunity right now to open up to your partner, about your life, your feelings - who you are and what you want to be.

You may have abstained from too much sharing, due to lack of trust, but the Full Moon in Aries is nudging you onwards.

Perhaps if you allow yourself this moment of trust, you can unburden yourself and really start to get into the relationship as it was meant to be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Because this Full Moon in Aries doesn't come alone, you will be equally as affected by the Moon Square Pluto on this day, October 20, 2021.

How this affects your relationship is in the way you talk with your partner; you may seem a little more aggressive today than you were only yesterday - and that could have adverse affects.

Don't let this attitude get too out of hand, as you, yourself, know that you do not want a fight today. You want peace and long lasting love - so say the right thing and stay on course.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everything is 'status quo' in the Love Zone, for you, Virgo, and that's because the person you are involved with may also be too terrified to cross you.

While that might not sound like the basis for a good love affair - it's the way you've been running your love life for years.

It is indeed your way or the highway, and you seem to pick partners who get on board with this ideology.

You may be a little louder than usual, due to the Full Moon in Aries - it's the Aries part that makes you appear so fierce, but we all know you're just a softie, deep inside...right?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in Aries is about to manifest for you something you've wished for, and yet have not had the courage to make it so.

This is, of course, your relationship; it's getting an upgrade, and that means you both will be feeling more secure with each other.

There were a few hurdles that the two of you had to overcome, and the Aries energy works very well when it comes to getting rid of obstacles.

Don't question why it's working so well, just go with the flow and allow yourself some happiness for a change, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've just come into your own Sun sign, Scorpio, and that always gives you the blast of personal power you need.

Throw in a Full Moon in Aries - Square Pluto, and it's basically the makings of a Scorpio control-fest, which, when it comes to love, means that you will be playing the role of boss, which is not going to be received well.

We all know you can't help it - you're a Scorpio and controlling your lovers is what you do.

Perhaps during this transit you'll come to see if your loved one enjoys this kind of treatment, or if they are just biding their time with you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Aries energy always angers you, as it seems to get right into your bones, making you hard to deal with. Full Moon in Aries can upset your love life.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Generally, you're an easy to get along with person; you compromise when needed and you can flow with another's plans...except that's not what's going to happen during this transit.

What you're looking at are arguments with your loved one that get way out of hand.

They are not going to be nice to you, either, Sagittarius, so be prepared to be put in your place.

You could avoid it all by just shutting your mouth this time around.

Your opinion may not be appreciated.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon brings out your best side, Capricorn, and when in Aries, Square Pluto and Opposite Mars, well, let's just hope that your partner in love and life can accept this particular version of 'your good side.'

You may find yourself being a little pushier or demanding than usual.

While you're used to getting things done with this attitude, your person of interest may not jump on board with the way you go about getting these things done.

It is advised for you to listen to others speak during this transit.

Do not make the mistake of thinking you are the only one who matters in this relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've been waiting for the right opportunity to 'pounce' and with the Full Moon in Aries, you'll be given the right amount of nerve and chutzpah to make that special move - which is, of course, about love - and commitment.

You've been playing it cool for a long time, thinking that commitment isn't your thing, and that you're this naturally free spirit who must ramble on...until you realize that you really want to be deeply, profoundly, endlessly in love with someone that you can feel safe with, as in 'being in a monogamous relationship.'

Now, you're ready. That's Aries for you - pushy, pushy, pushy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This Full Moon is going to press your buttons a bit, Pisces, as its Aries energy may just stir up in you the need to cause trouble in your relationship.

You're also dealing with the dark forces of Moon Square Mars, which plays with your head and makes you feel that all is hopeless.

It's not! It's far from hopeless, and if you open your eyes and try to see your life clearly, you'll notice that everything is going swimmingly well for you - in love, money, family and in health.

Let's just call it a dark, bad mood; you'll anger your partner, but the two of you will be over it by week's end. Hang tough!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda