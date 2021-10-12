Love Horoscope For Wednesday, October 13, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 13, 2021.

We need stability, and as always love finds a way. Venus in adventure-seeking Sagittarius harmonizes with Saturn in Aquarius, and we receive so much support from friends, our community, and people that we least expect to be there when relationships get tough.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You need a good friend to speak sensibility to you, especially when there are so many opinions about what you should or should not be doing with your love life.

You just need one person to speak the truth to you, and when you do hear sound advice, you'll know it's the right one to listen to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Reserved is the new word. There's some workplace gossip that's going around, and it could be because you've been opening up a little bit too much about your personal life - when in reality, you shouldn't be.

There are times and places for everything, but corporate may not be appropriate for sharing all the details about your heartache.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A lover opens up an entirely new world for you, and you didn't even realize you needed this informal introduction to life and love.

With Venus in Sagittarius sextile Saturn, you get a lesson in what it means to have someone truly feed your spirit and give you a sense of hope that you've been missing in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't want to dumb all your problems on your partner at the end of the day, but sometimes you want to unload all that stress you've carried and it just feels right to have someone you love and trust to be the one to hear it.

Chances are they want to be that person, and yet, don't let the entire night go by with you having ranted the evening away. Give a window of time to tune into your time together, too. End the night on something good.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Romance is meant to be creative. Take a blanket and go outside to see the stars beneath the Moon.

Enjoy a little bit of surprise-making by leaving love notes around the house or if you just want to do something a little more practical, plan to pick up dinner and decide on a movie to watch as you relax and close out the day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You just need and want to stay close to home and not have to perform for anyone.

You want to take off your shoes and put on your comfy clothes to relax and end the day quietly uneventful with no stress or any drama.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Talk openly and let yourself become romantic verbally. It's not that you can't show someone how you feel, but sometimes it's sweet to speak openly and transparently about what you hope the future will be.

Your partner wants and needs this to hear this side of you. It can feel awkward at first, even naked and vulnerable, but it's so sweet to hear "I love you" or that you think they are the one.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You can't buy money or happiness, but you can invest in things that make your life feel complete.

It's not materialistic to have nice things that you can enjoy with your partner. Invest in your love nest and bring some of the carnal comforts you want to have close so you don't have to leave if you don't want to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don't just talk about yourself, even if your life is more interesting than the date you're sitting across from. You have to listen sometimes, Sagittarius.

And, when you hijack the entire night talking about everything that's going on in your life, you may hold their attention for the moment, but maybe not get a call back later - because they wanted you to see them, not just a captive audience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The past matters, but guess what, Capricorn? So does the future.

Everyone has a story, and you may be feeling as though you need to catch a partner up to speed about your past so that they understand you better.

But that's not true, at least for now. Give people a chance to get to know you as you are now, and not as you used to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is right under your nose, and you may not see that your friend has a crush on you, but they do.

Besides, who knows you better than your friends do? This is why you might really be looking for love in the wrong place and not finding it on an app.

You have been saying no, but maybe taking your friend up on their offer for a date could turn out to be a good thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you want to rewrite history, you have to first let go of the past and be willing to do things differently now.

Saying that you don't need love or that you don't have to be with someone may be true, but at the same time, you're manifesting a continuum of what you have now. If that's not what you want, then it could be time to change how you speak truth into reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.