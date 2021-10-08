Your one card tarot reading for the week of October 11 - 17, 2021, is here with a prediction for all zodiac signs starting on Monday. Here's what the cards have in store for you.

What a wise week in Tarot world - it seems we're much more 'on the ball' than we sometimes give ourselves credit for. This week the cards speak of great decisions and wise choices.

That's us - able to make the right moves when the right moves are needed.

It would appear that each one of us has been given a card that can change our lives.

We are being asked to trust certain situations, while weighing the odds of others.

There is no sense of unpreparedness in this spread - there is only a display of intelligent thinking and effective action.

A broad look shows that this week is going to be filled with opportunity and deep thought. Critical thinking will play a role for just about all of us this week.

In a way, this week's Tarot reading acts like a restorative agent that allows us to believe in ourselves and our choices, once again. It's a week of great mental confidence, and we should all be very grateful for this.

One card tarot reading for the week of October 11 to October 17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Temperance

This week is going to put you in a position of wisdom; you'll have to make a choice, and your decision will have to be made in consideration of all those around you.

You are the pivot by which this 'newness' can occur, and it is completely up to you as to whether things will turn out favorably, or not. Alas, you are in top form these days, and will no doubt choose the right path.

More power to you - stay the course, Aries, you will do well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): King of Wands

It's a good thing that most of the drama in your life has come to an end, because this week, you'll be needed for more important things.

Because of your experience, you'll be the number one person someone goes to for advice - on a particular subject.

Only you know which subject this is because you have a great deal of expertise in this area.

You are the one who can change fate - for yourself and for another, this week. You have the vision and others trust in what you see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Queen of Cups, reversed

Normally, you'd be able to see clearly when it comes to love and family, however, the reversed nature of this card portrays you as someone who is confused, in love.

This is not negative, however, it's merely a step backwards - one you must take in order to assess the situation before you.

Your questions will be, "Is this the right move for me to take?" And "Should I trust this person?"

All good questions to ask. Love will guide you, but you will also be open to reason - that's a very good thing, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Three of Swords

You have learned so much in your life, and during this week, you'll have a chance to put some of those lessons to work.

In love, you've felt the pain it can give, and you really don't want to take that chance again; you feel you only have one heart, and right now, this week, you do NOT want it broken, and so you will make the moves to avoid having your heart broken.

You are not defined by betrayal - that was your past self. Now, you are all strength and vision.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): King of Swords

Enough of this drama, you can take no more, Leo! Whatever these people in your life have decided to call fun is no longer something you can abide by.

You feel strong, driven - and this week is going to be the one where you tell the people in your life that the game is over; it's time to head back to reality where the responsibilities call.

Enough time has been given to frolicking around; now is the time to get down to business, and if anyone wants to come along - it's their gain.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Sun

If there's a card that's been hidden from your sight, it's this one, Virgo - The Sun, and when you draw this card, you are in good luck.

The Sun is the card that represents growth, fun, happiness, progress.

This week will usher in a new tide for you, Virgo - the one where all doors open to you.

Opportunity will be plentiful and realistic, and it is advised that if a choice comes up, that you go for it with all the gusto you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seven of Wands

It's the kind of week where everything falls into place and there really is nothing out of order.

The Wands tarot card shows that you've done the work that is needed, and if you planned ahead, your work should run smoothly and efficiently.

You are more than likely heading this project up, and others look to you for guidance; this pleases you, as you are best in the position of authority.

You are a no-nonsense 'boss' and you get things done according to the books. You are reliable and trustworthy and during the week, other's notice this.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Five of Wands

What you are about to witness is strife, in the workplace. There is some confusion as to who is supposed to be where, and what is supposed to be done.

While you may not be in the position of being able to control things, you may very well step forward and add your advice, which should prove to be helpful.

You do not want a collapse at work, and so you make the moves to prevent such a thing from happening.

You are on the ball, bright and able to charm people into listening to you, which benefits everyone, this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Three of Cups

You may have put off being social for a while, but you have no problem getting together with a few choice old friends, and that is what is happening for you, this week, Sagittarius.

There's nothing quite like being with 'your own' and that's the thing with you, you only hang out with a few select folks - and those people really love being with you. Expect a gathering this week, and don't be surprised if much merry-making comes of it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Pentacles

It's time to make the donuts, as they say, which of course means it's time to bring in the big bucks. You are no longer interested in petty cash, when it comes to your job - you are all about making money and you know how to do it.

Nothing stands in your way, and you certainly don't give anyone a chance to - you are driven and one-pointed; you know what you want and you know that it's up to you alone to make that so. Ka-Ching is your sound of the week, friend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ten of Cups, reversed

Almost - but no cigar. This card is a good one, and it represents ultimate happiness, but - it's reversed. Does that mean ultimate unhappiness?

Oh no, no worries here...it only means that you are once again stepping in to question something that looks good but may have an underbelly of doubt to it.

You doubt, and each time you do, you take yourself away from the happiness that wants to be present in your life.

So, this week is up to you - you can grab the good stuff, or you can question it, thus putting the happy bit off for another day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Knight of Swords

This card can be very specific, and in reverse, even more so. What you're looking at here is backing away from an opportunity to make money.

What may have looked really good only a week ago, now begs you to see it differently.

You may have been offered a job or an opportunity that looked good, but now, this week, all bets are off.

You are still considering this chance, but as time goes by, the positives look weaker and the negatives look dominant. You are being led by your own wisdom; a good thing.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda