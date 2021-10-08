Love Horoscope For Saturday, October 9, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on October 9, 2021.

Prepare for some confusion as the Moon leaves deeply intuitive Scorpio to philosophical Sagittarius, and what complicates matters is that the Moon will quickly swoop over Venus who has not yet become comfortable in the ninth solar house. We can be left questioning everything, doubting all and wondering if it's better just to be free than to love.

This energy is complicated by the Moon who will also work with retrograde Mercury in Libra. Thank goodness for Saturn turning direct as this negative energy can provide much-need structure for zodiac signs who tend to run when love gets tough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Trust your instincts. It's not what someone says, but more about what they do. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of commitments.

Mercury is retrograde so you inner voice is speaking to you a little stronger now, especially since you sense something is wrong with your partner. There are things that they are not telling you. It's up to you to find out what that is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You need to make a change, Taurus. Things cannot stay the way that they are and work out. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of daily duties.

The routine has some flaws and it's hurting your relationship. You don't have time to do things like you used to do. You need to scale back and re-evaluate all that you allow to claim your energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You don't need a giant declaration of love, a small touch, a hug or a held hand will speak volumes to you. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of romance.

It's the little things that count for you right now, and when it comes to love, the big fanfare won't grab your attention or make you fall in love, but the smallest signs of sincerity can be your heart melting kryptonite.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Keep certain things under wraps, and don't let the world see what's happening until the time is right, and that may never be. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of home.

Some matters need to maintain their level of confidentiality. Your partner may want you to exercise discretion when sharing information about your relationship with others keeping things a bit more private.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The universe knows all that you're going through right now when it comes to love and affection.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of communication, and you may not have the capacity to really speak what's on your mind or to say how much you need someone to love.

Your heart can be broken in a million pieces, so ask the spirit of the universe to heal you when you need it the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's OK to invest in yourself. Not everyone was born knowing how to date or how to speak with others in a way that's engaging. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of money.

So, if you're wanting to hire a coach to show you new techniques that make you more polished in your socialization skills, then go for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have to be true to yourself. The temptation may come on strongly for you to change to please someone else. But, that's not going to be helpful to you.

You need to live genuinely. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of identity, and so when you sense that you're second-guessing yourself more than usual. Stop. Ask yourself who are you trying to please, and why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Someone has been gossiping about you, and even though you don't have the evidence your gut is telling you that you have a frinemie that is undermining your life.

Now, that the Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of hidden enemies they are likely to be revealed. This may be an ex who has not gotten over you yet and remains spiteful or a person who is feeling threatened by you in some way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Let your inner circle feed into your life. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of friendships, and the people who are closest to you know what you like and don't like.

So, when you're told that you're out with a person who isn't your usual type of there's something not fully right about the guy or gal you're dating, heed their warning. Don't dismiss it just because you think you're in love. Sometimes people are right and you can't tell because you have your rose-colored glasses on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love competes for your time when it comes to your work.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of career, and this can be a difficult time for you as you strive to be in two places at the same time.

You'll need to find a workable compromise with your partner, especially if your job has been taking more time lately and demanding a lot more of your energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are always going to gain some sort of wisdom and knowledge by experience.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of higher learning, and so your partner and your interaction with mate will teach you so many things about yourself, them, and how the universe works.

Remain curious as these opportunities come often, but you may miss them due to being so busy or preoccupied with life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You need something? Then ask for it. The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Libra, your solar house of shared resources.

This energy opens the door to secrets and gifts that come to you by other people. You may not like to ask, but it will be the ticket to a happiness you'll enjoy experiencing today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.