One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, October 12, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Libra and the Capricorn Moon is at a crisis phase, and it shows in all the tarot cards pulled for today.

Many are reversed, which means we are looking critically at things and want change.

Our one card tarot reading for October 12, 2021, is about transitions that involve other people.

Tuesday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian, who strives to help others.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 9 include American musicians Elvis Presley, Jimmy Hendrix, and Whitney Houston.

What does Tuesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A fresh start is what you need, and it seems like you get what you ask for right now. You have a clear vision of the future, so don't let anyone stop you from pursuing a dream goal. You know what you want, and your Aries ways can help you to blaze a fresh new trail where you see opportunity on the horizon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You lost the support of a friend, and even your family seems to be against your decision.

This is a lonely time for you, but it's also your moment. Life often presents opportunities that force us out of our comfort zones.

You're being called to rise to the occasion on your own merit. No one else gets the credit for what you will accomplish, just you and your higher power.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

A lot has changed and the fight is not important enough for you to continue.

You know that you're spinning your wheels for no reason. The whole situation is out of control and there's nothing to gain - not for you or anyone else involved.

It's time to wave the white flag of surrender and turn attention to something that is worthy of your time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

You did your best with what you had. When you don't have enough information it's hard to make an educated guess.

The odds of making a mistake are much higher. You tried, and that was all that you can do. Count it as a loss but also a gain as you now have more experience to use in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel trapped, but are you really? Your fear blinds you so much that you couldn't see the escape if you wanted to.

You have to calm your anxiety down first, and then you'll notice that there are options available to you. You just don't see them right now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You need to start somewhere but maybe this isn't the right place.

You can't always trust a situation that your gut tells you is wrong. Listen to your instincts or regret will be what you feel later.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You can't manage your feelings right now because they are too strong. So wait.

Whose rushing you? The pressure does not rob you of your autonomy unless you allow it to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Life is so confusing right now, so stop and let your mind get settled. There are too many moving variables.

You can't really know what to expect without getting to the bottom of the matter. Don't rush the process. Take your time. You deserve that much.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

There's no time for a break. You've got work to do. The road to success is clear.

You have to make your fate. No one is going to hand things to you. But, you can earn them if you decide to do so.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You feel weak right now, and that means it's time for a rest. You can't do everything on your own.

That's impossible. Instead, focus on what you can do. Aim higher than you ever dreamed, but do so with consideration of your limitations.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You have been tuning in to your inner voice, now it's time to take action. You can be a spiritual person and do things that are in the world.

Don't let your spiritual practice keep you from living a real life. Instead, let your wisdom guide you as you navigate the journey you're on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Things have a funny way of coming back to life. Even a relationship you thought was dead is now ready to start over.

You don't need to go back to the past unless this is what you want. It's your choice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.