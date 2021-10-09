Your weekly love horoscope for October 11 - 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs in astrology is here during the Sun in Libra season and a the Full Moon

As we begin the week, we are already feeling a shift in energy as recent planets have turned direct which will allow us to start taking more action in our own lives.

We begin the week with a Libra Sun and Capricorn Moon which will help us ground our feelings in a balanced and reciprocal way so that we can feel more at ease in taking the steps to incorporate the change that we’ve been reflecting on.

The key theme for this week's love horoscope is intention.

Intention is defined by the process of healing a wound. This is what we are taking with us as we begin to move past the current retrograde period and into a greater time of determination and action.

The intentions that we set aren’t just hopes or dreams but are the words and actions that heal previous wounds.

Whether they are our childhood wounds, the ones inflicted upon us by familial conditioning or even the karmic wounds of past loves.

They come up to be healed and this is exactly what they will do this week.

During a week that is quieter than the first of October, this is a chance to recalibrate within the current energies and to shift from the reflective into the more action orientated.

But we’ve changed a lot over the past few months and so this isn’t just about moving ahead, but in taking intentional steps to heal the wounds that have hurt us and others over the years.

With the gentle sextiles occurring this week ending with Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius we will be reminded that just because we plant the seeds for what it is we want, we can’t always control when they will bloom.

It seems for many the week ahead which is the last of Mercury Retrograde provides an opportunity to not just be reflective over past events and feelings, but to truly be intentional about the changes that need to take place to ensure that what planted will be manifesting.

Because while love can’t often be planned, it does need to be intentional.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of Monday, October 11 to Sunday, October 17, 2021:

Tuesday, October 12, 2021—First Quarter Moon in Capricorn

Assisted with the grounded practicality of Capricorn we are encouraged to take action to help develop the seeds that were planted with the New Moon in Libra.

Reflecting on what we need to do differently and what we can change to better help our intentions manifest.

Wednesday October 13, 2021—Venus in Sagittarius sextile Saturn in Aquarius

Our need for companionship grows spurring us to look ahead for any new or existing relationships, and what comes next for us.

Thursday October 14, 2021—Sun in Libra trine Jupiter in Aquarius

A very positive and lucky transit allowing us to feel confident in being able to fulfill our needs and to let go of anything that isn’t a part of the life or love that we want to live.

Saturday October 16, 2021—Sun in Libra square Pluto in Capricorn

Even when we are feeling positive and confident about moving forward, there still will be challenges that come up.

This transit allows us to navigate and plan accordingly so that none of these stop us on our journey forward.

Sunday October 17, 2021—Mercury in Libra sextile Venus in Sagittarius

Just before Mercury in Libra turns direct, we are given an opportunity to clear the air with our partner and to talk about what we’ve learned and reflect on during this current retrograde period.

It’s a time for us to talk about the themes for the weeks including plans, challenges and how together we will overcome them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are still some challenges ahead this week as it seems there is a growing separation between what it is you want to have in a relationship and what you’re currently experiencing.

This may lead to some growing frustration, however, look for the lessons that come up and what gifts they are trying to give you.

If we only focus on what we’re not receiving, or what anger is bubbling up then we’re not truly able to see what the greater purpose is of it.

Try to focus on the purpose of what it is you’re feeling so that as we hit next week, you’ll be feeling more confident about what direction you want to go.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

One of the bigger lessons you’ve learned recently is that no matter how much you want something, it doesn’t mean that it’s always destined to be yours.

Disappointment and love sometimes are seen as going hand in hand, but often these issues arise in relationships to help us learn more about ourselves.

If we’re only ever chasing what will never be gotten, then in many ways we also remain safe from being truly vulnerable.

Look for what is coming in freely this week, because there is no convincing in love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Within the past few weeks, a lot of truths have surfaced for you to reflect and look at more deeply.

As uncomfortable as they are, try to not let them dissuade you from growing, even the most difficult truth will always be a gift.

This week has you reflecting on what traumas from your past are still getting the better of you.

This means that as much as you may have thought you’ve gotten over things, they likely are still dictating the choices that you’re making now.

We can’t really be healed until we can see ourselves making different decisions than we previously have.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A lot of feelings have come up recently making it seem like you're swimming in nothing but the emotional sea of uncertainty.

A big part of this is what the current retrograde season has asked you to deal with, including the areas of your life that you don’t speak your truth or give up your happiness in exchange for that of others.

During this week, expect to feel stronger and more like yourself.

This will allow you to step up in ways that you previously haven’t and be able to be strong in knowing what life path you want to choose.

Change is coming in the last few months of the year, but you need to claim it as yours.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

People are not replaceable and often the fact that no two people love in the same way has been something that has confused or even challenged you.

During this week it’s likely that a lot of feelings will resurface regarding a particular relationship that is either currently slowed or has previously ended.

Don’t talk yourself out of what it is you’re feeling. It’s not always just a matter of meeting someone new.

It’s not just about the attention that we receive but in the value of that connection.

Allow yourself to feel the truth of this connection and if you’re called to reach out, then don’t waste time denying love.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People will never act or do the things that we want them to do. We are all wild cards, each living to the beat of our own unique drum. This is what makes us unique and beautiful.

This is what makes love so special. We don’t always need a plan, especially if we’ve not just set our intentions for love, but truly are making a commitment to love intentionally.

Look for opportunities to bring greater intention into your existing connection with a partner or into your dating life.

Make sure that even if you can’t predict what another will do or feel that you are being clear on the purpose for the connection and even the love itself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With so much energy around lately, it’s been tempting to break free from the constraints of those relationships or connections that have been weighing heavily on you.

As someone who does truly love the aspects of a committed partnership, sometimes your choices become more about stability than what you truly are worth or deserve.

While there has been a return for you to remember this, it seems that you’re finding not everyone supports you standing up for yourself.

Remember that the love that is meant for you will be the one that will help you become more yourself, never less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Healing comes in waves, sometimes they are gentle, but others seem to envelop us completely. After going through a deep dive of healing recently, it may still feel like you’re trying to get your head above the water. This is okay.

There is always time for healing and never a reason to rush.

Just because you want to be at the end of it doesn’t mean that you’re meant to be.

Everything comes up for a reason and while you’ve been doing a lot of reflecting and even feeling on a particular past relationship, the time is coming to find the peace that you’ve been searching for so that you can move forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There is a great deal of change coming your way, especially in terms of your home and family environment.

As you’ve done the deep reflective dive like so many lately, it’s become clear that there is no longer an opportunity for you to avoid what you’ve been putting off.

Perfect timing doesn’t exist, but opportunity does. As the week begins, you’ll be feeling more confident and determined in tackling some long-standing relationship issues that will have you ready to move forward in some big ways. Remember that the only thing you ever need to do is simply speak your truth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Life hasn’t exactly gone as you pictured it would and while that has caused you pain in the past, this week brings a renewed sense of healing.

With this realization and almost acceptance that everything had to happen as it did you begin to feel more intentional about the steps forward, both in life and in love.

This will cause you to look at relationships differently and will have you make different choices, including even looking at someone in a new light that you never considered in a romantic way.

Remember that we are only limited by our perception and sometimes the best thing is also the love that we never saw coming.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Finally, after a rocky period stability feels like it’s beginning to return into your existing relationships and even in your perspective towards dating if single.

Enjoy this period of connection and feel more optimistic but also don’t negate the important lessons that you’ve recently moved through.

As important as it is to be in this moment, it’s also crucial to be able to understand what has gone into this new space that you’re finding yourself in.

This will allow you to deepen and strengthen your relationship so that when these periods of growth come up again, which they always will, you will be able to move through them with greater confidence.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Big things are happening this week as you start to see many of the previous intentions you’ve planted start to manifest.

This doesn’t mean that you get a free pass through on exploring love with greater intention.

While moving through the week and enjoying what it means to see the fruits of your love start to ripen, look for ways that you can be more intentional about the way you communicate.

As big as you love, sometimes you hold back when being clear with your partner which can muddy the ntentions and almost come across as confused.

Focus on what you truly want to start building within your relationship and life and then find the courage to speak those intentions clearly and with confidence as this is the key to continued manifestation.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.