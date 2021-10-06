3 Zodiac Signs Who Prefer Friends Over Lovers During Venus In Sagittarius, October 7 - November 5, 2021

Venus in Sagittarius challenges our belief systems, and although some zodiac signs prefer lovers over friends this desire gets challenged.

Friends over lovers sounds great, but some zodiac signs drop their friends as soon as they find a forever love, and that's not what will happen during this astrological transit.

There will be three zodiac signs who will prefer friends over lovers starting October 7, 2021.

Venus in Sagittarius will change the way they do relationships.

We all grow up believing that what is expected of us is our only option, and that if we are 'normal' we do the following things, in order: we are born, we learn that someday we'll meet the right person and that we'll start a family with that person, then we'll stick like glue to our families, make money, raise genius children that go on to become millionaires, as we go on to live happy, partnered lives, but the main push is toward meeting that special someone.

No matter who you are, you are born into this world thinking that your entire purpose is to find a mate.

Starting October 7, 2021, the energy of Venus in Sagittarius begs to differ, and though there is much love involved in the influence this transit brings, that love is not exclusive to romance.

In fact, Venus in Sagittarius is all about all types of love. As many of us move through this life, we find that there is much more to love than just the love of a partner - there's the love of friends.

Finding one's tribe is what Venus in Sagittarius is all about for Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, and on October 7, 2021, we may find ourselves much more interested in the scope of a friendship over the lock-and-key state of romance.

Friendship is sometimes the preferred state of love, and if we let ourselves think this way, we, too, can see how a good friendship far outshines a romance - if we can find it.

Zodiac Signs Who Prefer Friends Over Lovers During Venus In Sagittarius, October 7 - November 5, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's quite easy for you to pick 'friend' over lover because your natural inclination is to be with people whom you don't feel you need to impress, and so far, your romantic history shows that you've had to step up to a new level in order to be with the person you call 'lover.'

In truth, you really just want to be with people who are more like you - someone you can trust without the notion of having to make them like you more.

While you've had luck with romance, you're just not into a full-blown lifetime of it, and when Venus is in Sagittarius, it's like the blinders come off your eyes - you just want laughs and fun...you want to be away from the pressures of a relationship.

You want to sing and dance, and you don't want it to necessarily have to end up in the bedroom. On October 7, you will find yourself sharing a very good non-sexual time with a close friend - because that's what Virgo wants!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The ways things look these days, you'd rather be hanging with friends over lovers any day - but with this Venus in Sagittarius energy looming on high, you don't even know the point of being in a romance; after all, you seem to get all you need from friends, which also says much about you and your state of detachment as of late.

You feel trapped by your partner, and as much as you love them, you just need that escape - the kind you can only find in your friends.

There is no rebellion here, nor is there a situation where you're trying to get out of your present relationship; you simply don't like being tied to a person where you are supposed to believe they are your only source of fun, love, happiness and inspiration.

You need more than one person in your life, and you don't like defining yourself in terms of being someone's mate. Do yourself a favor and knock on Virgo's door, as they seem to be feeling the same way as you do, during Venus who activates your first house of identity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

What you need is someone to share your innermost secrets with, and for some reason, you don't feel you can do this with your spouse or partner; you can take it just so far, but then, the revealing of secrets makes you feel too vulnerable.

After all, this person may judge you and if you are in a close, monogamous relationship with them, you may find it hard to escape. All you really want is a friend to share the 'lighter' times with. You miss this, in fact, as you feel you've given so much up to be with this person you call your partner.

Your season is here, and you can make the most of it by allowing the planet of love and commitment to do its work, meaning, let this transit open up new doors to you and your friends.

You have been way too polite with your partner, if you really want to get out of the house, then you absolutely need to. You have friends and good times awaiting you - don't lose this momentum. Strike while the iron is hot.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda