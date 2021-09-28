Monthly Love Horoscope For October 1 To October 31, 2021

Your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for the month of October 1 to October 31, 2021, and everyone's horoscope is impacted by the current astrology.

October starts off fast and strong, and very different from the energy of September, which had us focused more mentally on change.

The month of October is all about clarity and action.

In part, because we’re seeing so many planets turn direct after being retrograde for several months, especially Saturn which is known for limiting forward growth during that phase but speeding it up exponentially once it turns.

Saturn is known as The Lord of Divine Time and Karma, yet he also rules boundaries and the structures that exist within our lives. At times Saturn needs to help us rebuild our lives but at others, it’s about destroying so the new and be born.

Colliding with Pluto’s direct motion, who governs the underworld, and all the taboo topics we normally don’t discuss like secrets, sex, and death we are set to have a month to remember.

For many, the month will end very differently than it begins, which is a good thing because life is about evolving not just to our higher self but also to our authentic truth.

The Libra New Moon at the beginning of the month is set to bring about all sorts of fireworks and not all of them are good.

While passionate and determined, it’s also as if we’ve all finally reached our breaking point in dealing with exhaustive situations or relationships that just never manifested into what we had hoped they would.

While there is a lot to be wary of with this moon, it also ultimately will be of benefit because sometimes we don’t take that leap until we’re forced to.

Jupiter and Mercury in Libra will turn direct on the same day reminding us that the conversations we have are essential to the future we create.

While this is true in all aspects of life, it’s especially true in terms of our love lives and the relationships that we create.

It’s important heading into October to realize that we’re no longer going to be able to put off what needs to be dealt with, nor will we be able to stall growth any longer.

The time has come to trust what we’ve learned and to meet life head-on trusting that there is a plan greater than ours as they plan, sometimes we just surrender to the unknown.

Transits that affect your monthly love horoscope for October 1 - 31, 2021

October 6, 2021—Libra New Moon

An aggressive and passionate new moon that will have us ending relationships and moving towards the new.

Pluto Direct in Capricorn

Clarity returns, and we come to change and truth back into our relationships and lives.

October 10, 2021—Saturn Direct in Aquarius

Blocks and limits move aside allowing us to make plans and take greater action in our love lives.

October 18, 2021—Jupiter Direct in Aquarius

This is a return of hope as we feel more inspired to plan and dream about what’s to come, a return to abundance as well.

Mercury Direct in Libra

The reflection and conversation period of change is now complete, and we should feel more knowledgeable and confident about moving ahead.

October 20, 2021—Full Moon in Aries

Passion will be key here alongside the determination to go after and manifest what it is we most desire in our relationships, this lunation is all about full steam ahead.

Monthly Love Horoscope for October 1 - 31, 2021:

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

This month will be asking you to trust in something greater than yourself. You will have answers, but not all of them. You will know what needs to be said, but not what comes after.

Part of this is to help you develop your spiritual trust that in order to grow as a soul we need to be able to take steps in the direction of our truth without knowing how it will all play out. And the rest is simply allowing life to direct you instead of always trying to control it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are many dreams that will start to manifest this month for you but not without asking you to move through some uncomfortable moments as well.

Try to keep that in mind as life begins to challenge you. For you, it will hit in the area of timing and also how it ends up looking.

You always seem to have a clear picture of what love and happiness will look like, but sometimes what we envision is limiting. Try to be open to what shows up for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sometimes it may feel better to tell ourselves a lie than to admit the truth, but this month you will have no choice but to.

With so much energy abounding and planets turning direct, it’s all about you being able to look at the relationships in your life with honesty.

We can hope things will improve or come together, even making plans to help them along, but at a certain point, we have to simply accept them as they are if we truly want to live our truth.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The truth is never inconvenient, even when it happens unexpectedly. As we move through the Libra New Moon expect shockwaves at home and through any significant relationships. Hitting upon your desire to sometimes control your own emotions or those of others will be futile at this point as the universe has other intentions.

Try to appreciate the nudges the universe is giving you, as the next chapter of your life has arrived even if you had wished it waited a bit.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are moments that we forever remember in our lives. Instances that separate us from who we were to who we are now. For you, how you see yourself ends up reflecting strongly in the partner that you choose.

Keeping in mind that the relationship we enter into can often say more about where we are on our journey than our words themselves, it’s essential to reflect on all of the growth you’ve done. Trust in this and let yourself take a chance on love, especially with a partner who challenges you in all the right ways.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Unfortunately, sometimes the purpose of a relationship is to have our heartbroken. Either because they chose differently, or because it was actually never meant to last but only be something that you learn from. This month, try to reflect on the relationship and your needs.

If you’ve spoken up and been an advocate for yourself and they haven’t been met, then that is the truth to base any decisions on. The longer we accept what it is we don’t want, the longer it will take to finally receive it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

During the next few weeks, you will be able to reclaim a part of yourself that you thought you would lose forever.

This is the you that takes care of your own needs, that puts yourself first above all others, and that no longer makes excuses for the people or relationships in your life that don’t measure up.

For a particular relationship their chances finally have run out so while there will be some mourning, they also expect to finally feel free as well.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Healing isn’t a one-stop-shop, instead, it happens in layers and in moments. Sometimes in those that are least expected but that arrive with the awareness that we’ve finally climbed a mountain we never thought we would.

For you, there is some major healing available this month so long as you let go of your need to please those around you. While some anger that bubbles up may not be comfortable, also remember that you have a right to be angry and use that to learn from.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When we commit to ourselves, we also commit to no longer accepting what isn’t in alignment with our soul. For you, any decision, any choice in life and in love isn’t just a matter of yes or no.

Instead, it’s about meaning, purpose and if it will get you closer to the life you desire and the person that you want to become. It has been a journey to arrive at this moment, but there’s also a clarity that arrives helping you close out old chapters and commit to new ones.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things will become better but only once you take the steps to make it happen. You can do all the right things, try all the ways to improve yourself but if at the end of the day you still can’t hear your inner voice then it was all a waste.

There will be some difficulty at the beginning of the month as you may feel anger towards your unhappiness or unfulfillment with your life. Instead of letting that drag you under, go outside, take a breath and try to reconnect to your heart.

Make the conscious choice to listen, no matter how uncomfortable it might be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There should be some peace insight for you, though it’s not going to be without a few rough spots to get you to it.

The beginning of the month may see you processing and taking action on a lot of what came up for you in September. This could be painful or merely uncomfortable but it’s all about setting yourself up to be leading through truth.

When you lead through your truth it means that those around you will be inspired to do the same. While you can’t control their actions, you can always control yours. Follow this and by the end of the month, you will see why it was worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You always knew that there was going to be something special about this month, but not even you in all your psychic abilities could predict what would end up happening. Try to remain open to what comes your way while speaking your truth, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable it may be.

Right now, it’s important to realize that so much has changed for you and for your life, you are not the same person you once were. But the thing is, neither are those who love you.

Try to break free from any old programming or wounds that involve relationships, commitment or even a specific person and instead let yourself be reborn into exactly what you have deserved all along.

