Love Horoscope For Thursday, September 23, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 24, 2021.

We have determined love that won't let go unless you want it to for our love horoscopes this Thursday.

The Sun is balanced while in the zodiac sign of Libra, and our relationships become a priority.

The Moon is in the sign of Taurus after completing its transit through the independent energy of Aries.

The Moon in Taurus is sultry and loving, but it's also a bit on the stubborn side. There can be a lot to look forward to, however, during the next few days. It's a great time for love!

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of secrets and money.

Life and love may present a surprise to you where you discover something you and your partner didn't realize you had.

This could be a refund check or some sort of money coming in the mail.

Someone may receive a type of inheritance or item that is handed down from family.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of commitments and self-identity.

The day can be full of challenges where you are asked to change something about yourself for love.

You may take a leap of faith in order to compromise for the sake of another person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of health and diminishing energy.

You will want to be careful not to put all of your trust and faith in something or someone you don't know too well.

Your role in a relationship may be coming to an end. Pay attention to the actions of others as they will be revealing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of romance and friendship.

A sudden like can turn into love. You may find yourself in the center of a budding romance with a long-time friend who reveals a crush they have had on you for some time.

You might be the one to do share your true feelings and take a risk for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of home and career.

Working from home may be straining to your relationship, but this time period can be useful in finding solutions that help to alleviate some of the problems that have arisen in association with your partnership. Make room for forgiveness as it will be needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of communication and long-distance travel. Planning a trip out of town for the holidays.

Now is the time to make arrangements with caretakers for pets, to discuss what a partner needs to do to prepare and how to get things ready in advance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of money and shared.

Talking about the future including retirement, will, and estate planning is important to your love life today.

Make sure that you and your loved ones know what to expect in the event of a difficult crisis and someone needs to be there without much time to prepare.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of personal development and commitments.

Your partner could be suddenly supportive after difficulty getting everyone on the same page.

Your career could start to head in a new direction requiring more supportiveness from your mate, especially if smaller children are involved and need caretaking responsibilities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of karma and daily routines.

You may find that you're stuck in a cycle that needs to be broken in order to bring more harmony back into your love life.

The next few days are perfect for determining who ought to do what and to delegate tasks to outside individuals, perhaps even for hire.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of friends and creativity.

Sentimental activities that foster memory-making are great ways to spend your time with others.

Try new things and getting together with people you enjoy collaborating with on crafts, homemade gift making, or doing art projects.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of reputation and family.

It's harder to impress the people who have known you your whole life. It's easier to make a positive impression on others.

You will have to pivot expectations from family members who may not understand how much you do at your job and take your presence for granted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus activating your sectors of belief and conversations. A surprise text can throw off your day and create a sense of expectancy.

You may be back in touch with an ex-love who ghosted you in the past but now wants to rekindle your romance unexpectedly.

Tread lightly and listen to your instincts when it comes to deciding if this is right for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.