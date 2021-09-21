Love Horoscope For Wednesday, September 22, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 22, 2021.

With three planets in the zodiac sign of Libra, the hint from the universe is crystal clear - it's time to put our own wants aside for the sake of others. It's time to show our love with action.

The Moon puts up a little resistance as it remains in the independent and self-oriented zodiac sign of Aries, however, changes in love are on their way as we enter Libra season.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Work stress can be one of the reasons why you or your partner are in an awful mood today.

There is too much tension to ignore, and with time, it builds and creates explosive anger - perhaps over nothing.

It's not easy to say sorry after you've had a big argument, but someone will have to decide that they are willing to move toward healing. It might as well be you, Aries.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's too much, and the tension you experience right now has you wondering whether or not the universe forgot you and left you behind.

With Mercury square Pluto, there's a lot happening in your world and it can challenge your faith to the core.

Remain level-headed, as you typically do, and remember that you are the one who controls your emotions - no one else, and that includes how you respond to stress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are in hot pursuit of love, and you have never felt so alive and ready to experience all that the world has to offer.

You don't want to just sit at home waiting for your love life to begin.

You will want to seize every chance you can get, and if none come to you, there's a good chance that you will go to it, and make things happen.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love changes a lot of things, and a long-distance relationship seems to be getting serious. You want to be together, so that means changing jobs and relocating.

Instead of wondering if you will find what you need, start taking steps to make your future happen.

The doors will open up after you start taking action, not before. Have faith that things will work out if it's meant to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A long drive with the windows down while holding hands with the one you love is an excellent way to end the day.

You don't have to do anything fancy or go anywhere special.

Just knowing that you're together enjoying one another's time can be plenty for what it is that you want to experience today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Put your money where your heart is. It's time to buy the ring and get the gifts that you know will make your significant other happy.

Yes, it's a splurge, but put your shoe on the other foot. You would love for them to spoil you with a sweet token of their love, right? So, do the same as you'd love to have done for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Step outside of your comfort zone, Libra. In love, you can't always be comfortable. Fear isn't necessarily a bad thing.

It allows you to learn more about yourself. Love can be scary when you feel vulnerable, but if you never allow yourself to try, how will you know if your relationship will work out?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stop talking so much about the past and who you used to be. You're a different person now. You've changed. You have allowed your life to go in a different direction.

There are obstacles you had to overcome to get here, but now that you are beyond the past, look toward the future and let yourself be happy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Lending money to someone you know will not pay you back is a challenge, but you could gift it instead.

You never know what they are going through. But, it's important to be OK with the fact that this charity may not ever be returned.

If your heart says you ought to help them in their time of need, then be true to your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You teach people how to respect you. So, when you sense someone is testing your limits, put your foot down and don't allow it.

You have every right to decide how your partner should be with you.

If you need more gentleness and quality time together, ask nicely, but also be willing to walk away if they ignore your feelings or make you feel as though you're unheard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some soulmates never leave each other's lives. They keep returning back into one another's world because they are there to help one another go through lessons together.

Your soulmate is back to be there for you once again because there's a purpose to your love. Don't question it, instead, accept the blessing with an open mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Things start to look up in a relationship in an unexpected way.

An ex can become the person whom you stay in touch with and share your worries, fears, and hopes.

You never would have imagined feeling this comfortable around each other before, but the start of something beautiful beings. You'll grow together in ways you wanted to before your romance fell apart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.