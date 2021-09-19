One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, September 20, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, September 20, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A tarot card reading before the Full Moon on September 20 can be quite powerful. Monday's tarot card can give insight into what you need to release during the next lunar phase.

The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, the sign of endings.

The Moon in Pisces brings up the Moon tarot card in our deck, and this is also about illusions, endings, and a lack of clarity that requires us to pay close attention to themes and our interactions with others.

Monday is a time to tie up loose ends and to release negative energy that is holding us back in big and small ways.

Monday's numerology expresses the energy of a Life Path 7, which is the number of spiritual contemplations including the act of writing.

Writing down what you know you need to let go of during this Full Moon day can be beneficial too.

Famous people who embodied Life Path 7 include American singer and songwriter Joe Cocker, American movie star Marilyn Monroe, and British royals Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

What does the day bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Life is about to get very complicated. You will find it difficult to stick to a simple routine.

Many obstacles will come your way and you will have to figure out how to navigate them.

Use the support of others in a way to help you get things done. Don’t try to do it all yourself. Delegate when you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

It’s the little things that count, so when you find you’re able to remove yourself from a tempting situation without giving in consider it an accomplishment.

You will not win over a difficult battle all at once but instead, focus on the small steps that help you to complete your journey. The little wins matter and deserve to be recognized.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You have big decisions you need to make and the benefits of both may appear to be equal.

There’s really only one way for you to figure out what will be best for you and that is to start moving in a single direction and see how it goes.

Once you are able to discern from experience how you feel, then you’ll know whether or not you need to make new changes or not.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don’t always have to be the person that has it all together. Sometimes being weak is actually a strength.

People will see your human side and have compassion for you. Don’t try to hide your fears or pretend you’ve got it all together when you don’t. Be humble and let people help you when needed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

When you have a big start coming up it’s hard to sleep and you may even worry that things will require all your energy. You might doubt that you can handle all that you have ahead of you.

You have lots of things going on, and this will be an exciting time for you. You're going to do great things and get to see what you’re able to produce with passion and love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

It’s one of those days where you feel that you let your emotions get the best of you.

Overwhelmed isn’t pretty, and so for this reason it’s important for you to get the rest that you need. Put off what you can and focus on your health.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Sometimes it feels like you don’t have a friend in the world and everyone is against you. These are the types of thoughts that can keep you up at night.

You will worry and feel as though you are just a small person and incapable of getting everything you need to get done accomplished, but you really can endure. You are strong.

Remember these moments of doubt are just your fear of speaking, and you will be able to do so much more than you dreamed despite feeling insecure.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You’re about to fall in love with someone and this may pull apart other areas of your life.

You will see that the world cannot continue the way that it has in order for you to be able to make something work with a person you really care about.

Sometimes life changes things for the better, but at first, it will feel like it’s the two of you against the world.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

No one really knows why starting something new has to be so complicated. You can have all your plans in place. You know what it is that you want, and have a firm understanding of how to get there.

But schedule changes, people get sick, and everything can tailspin into a new direction.

Try to keep your patience and realize that this is just par for the course. You will get where you need to go eventually.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

There are times when you just cannot trust your intuition.

Whether it be because you’re tired, confused, or have been listening to everyone else besides yourself, you are in a place where the confusion is taking over.

It’s important for you to get back to the basics and reconnect with your heart so you are able to let it lead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There may be a lot of backbiting, gossip, and arguing going on in your world. It’s enough to make your head spin.

But you don’t have to get involved in the drama unless you want to. It’s really so simple.

Just step away from the situation and let everyone else work it out. The sooner you distance yourself the better off you’ll be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

It’s time for you to step away from all the planning and start actually doing what it is that she said she will do.

You can put down on paper every idea that you have and be very busy doing nothing.

If you really want to move forward with your business or make money in the way that you believe you can do with a hobby, it’s time for you to get to it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.