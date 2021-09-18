Love Horoscope For Sunday, September 19, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 19, 2021.

We are receptive to love in a deep way on Sunday, and for some of us, this means an evaluation of ourselves to discover where acceptance has fallen short and it's hurting our ability to connect with others.

The Moon in Pisces brings up insight into the situation as it urges Venus in Scorpio to release painful memories that come up during the day.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Sunday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Secrets that you must resolve come up for you right now. Things from the past can be holding you back from enjoying what you have now.

You may be thinking quite a bit about an ex that you once loved and lost.

But they are not the same and neither are you. In order to accept that you may need to resolve your feelings about what happened so that you can pursue the future with greater optimism.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your relationship may be exactly what do you want it to be right now but that doesn’t mean that it cannot approve.

Their areas where you were dissatisfied and in the back of your mind wonder whether or not things will work out in the end.

Instead of pretending that everything is perfect, today bring those things up to resolve them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Not wanting to do the work that is required to make your relationship what you’d like it to be is not an excuse to break up.

Instead of running away from the problem face it head-on. If your partner is not willing to meet you halfway, you’ll know where you stand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It’s a wonderful day for romance and cultivating love that it’s deep and abiding.

What worked in the past may continue to work now, but try to do why your partner likes a little differently to spice things up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your parents and how they did things may have worked for them during their younger years, but trying to re-create what you see is the perfect family may not work for your own.

You may need something a little bit more modern and unique. Don’t try to force yourself or someone else to be other people. Honor who you are today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you argue about the same thing over and over again it’s a sign that you were not growing or moving beyond that situation.

You may want to look at the reason why and ask yourself what it is about you that you need to change instead of trying to change someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Feelings about money can cause a lot of problems in a relationship because people often get insecure when they feel like their finances are out of control.

You may argue quite a bit more than usual about budgets and what things cost.

Remember that the problem isn’t money but how each of you approaches it. You can work it out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Learning more about yourself and what type of lover you are can change everything.

You are growing more aware of your personal needs a lot.

These moments allow you to become a much more intuitive partner and a person from your significant other feels like they can connect you due to your genuineness.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s always a pass that comes back around when you least expect it.

You may be upset that your partner has some things that they have not resolved, but the truth is everyone is dealing with things that they have to learn to let go of, including yourself.

Be patient with them as he would like them to be with you during your time of difficulty.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some friends just know what to say when you need to hear it the most.

After a breakup, you may be going through a lot and it will be a friend who’s been there who helps you to feel as though your life is not falling apart as much as you think.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Respect means more to you right now than love. Do you want someone to understand your need for space and that when you make decisions even if they’re risking if they are what you want?

Without feeling as though people truly get that you are a person who does things your own way, you may feel as though love is not for you and want to be single instead of in a relationship with someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some relationships are very difficult for you to understand and there is often a spiritual reason why. It’s hard to really grasp how fast love can be.

You may feel challenged by a strong emotional connection that seems to be borderline taboo.

Maybe take a look at the astrology of your compatibility to find what it is that keeps you from breaking up and moving on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.