Love Horoscope For Friday, September 10, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 10, 2021.

There's a dark side to our love horoscope this Friday for all zodiac signs and many have experienced feelings of possession in toxic relationships that don't last.

But there's a good side to the energy we experience on Friday, and it mirrors the future of Scorpio season.

We get a hint of things to come before Venus enters Scorpio on Friday.

The Moon also enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, where the darker side of love often lurks.

There's passion and intensity, and heat of emotions while the Moon in Scorpio transit completes, but you may only sense this intuitively.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re not the territorial type, but Venus entering Scorpio could have you slightly more interested in getting time with the one you love.

If you are just beginning to date, your attraction to someone new can be stronger than what you ordinarily may feel due to the intensity of Venus in Scorpio at this time.

However, the day is perfect for you to look deeply at your own power and control issues as they provide you insight into how you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments. And, all month, marriage becomes quite an interesting topic for you.

You might be ready to settle down if you're single, and if you're not, you could be ready to evaluate fears you have that inhibit your relationship.

If you have not met someone special and are still single, you will strongly feel like you’re ready to give up your independence and be part of a couple with someone you have your ion

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of health.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of health. It’s time for you to do a deep dive into your own physical needs and wants.

It’s important to take care of yourself, especially after taking care of everyone else during the last month.

With Mercury entering its shadow, you may feel more anxious than usual.

This is a good time for you to focus on what’s good in your life and what’s working versus what is not. Don't let stress rob you of your happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity.

Art and the expression of love are deeply personal matters that bring out a side of you that most people don’t get to see unless they are close enough and within your inner circle.

You are at a point in life where you’re ready to show your softer side, but this can still be a vulnerable time for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

Some family secrets are meant to remain that way. However, you may be looking at ways to create healing opportunities for your family members.

This is a delicate task and requires lots of love and patience. Even though you are ready to rip the band-aid off and create the conversation to get things moving, be sensitive to the fact that other people may not be ready to feel so exposed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication.

It’s a good time for you to clean out any and all text from an ask that you continue to go back and read.

It’s a good time to clear away any negative energy and perhaps put certain matters into the past.

If you have trouble letting go, talking about it with someone you trust can be a smart thing to do this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money.

Because of love you are willing to do just about anything, including give the shirt off your back.

You are going to be in a position of wealth that helps others. You may find yourself wanting to take away a problem that is difficult for someone you love and encourage them through a tough time that they face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity.

There are things about yourself that others may not understand, but you appreciate the side of yourself inherently.

It can be difficult at times when you feel misunderstood but embrace all the good things about you that you have worked hard to attain.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies.

You may feel very passionate about trying to bridge a copy to you and someone else right now. Reconciliation may be difficult but possible.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships. Some friendships may not ever come to light and you have to keep them private.

You may find yourself close to someone that you met but do not necessarily feel would fit in with your bigger friendship circle.

But this may not be a bad thing, it can be a necessary time of growth for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career. How you feel about passion projects including items that are working can take precedence over your love life.

You may find yourself getting lost in a project in order to avoid other problems in your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

Venus enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of higher learning.

You are learning things about love that you had not experienced before in the past. This can be a really interesting time for you filled with exploration.

If you’re single and planning to go back to school, this period of your life may be when you meet someone special.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.