Horoscope For The Week Of August 30 To September 5, 2021

Your weekly horoscope for August 30 to September 5, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what the stars have in store for you.

Retrograde season picks up this week.

We've got some interesting transits going on this week, and the ones that stand out are Mercury in Libra, on August 30, both Mercury in Lilith and Mars in Neptune on September 2, and here's the fun part: Jupiter in Aquarius, Uranus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, AND Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn— all retrograde. Wowzie.

The week is going to have that 'hurry up and wait' feel, along with an impression of 'maybe this isn't the right time...'

There's just as much potential for good as there is for negativity here, and it would depend upon your sign, and your personality as to how you make it through the week.

We can expect arguments with our partners, and disagreements at work.

And, we can also expect those arguments to be productive; sometimes we need to slug it out in order to find a clearing, and with all of that retrograde energy flowing about, we'll be begging for anything that resembles a productive ending to our efforts.

We will try, and we will succeed, this week - but it's going to be an uphill battle. Fortunately, we will all win.

Horoscope for the week of August 30 - September 5, 2021

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your strengths, this week, will lie in your ability to concentrate on a goal, and achieve it. It may take longer than usual, but your drive will be so intense, that the time will pass quickly for you.

You have the uncanny ability, this week, to shut the world out - which is exactly what's needed if you're to accomplish this task.

You may feel you are swimming upstream, and that all you have before you are obstacles, but they will not get in your way. It's a good week for you to notice how strong you really are.

Key words: persistence, focus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What your sign is going to hook on to this week, is that transit called Mercury in Lilith, which basically means you're totally going to throw yourself into the darkness of your mind...for all the right reasons. If you are someone who casts spells, or fires sigils, this is the week to do so.

Your thought waves are especially strong this week, and your power of manifestation is not only on point - it's quick.

You will see rapid results for all of your intentions. What those intentions are for is up to you. Key words: magic, intention, manifestation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your week will be spent in rabid pursuit of a love life. Ordinarily, you take your time - with everything, but there's just so much Mercury in your week, here, and so much of it falls in your love and romance sector, that you can't help but feel driven to find that special someone to share your life with.

That does sound a bit heavy - but it also sounds promising, and your chances of success are good.

The downside is that this 'need' to fill up your dance card with lovers will pass as easily as it came in. Key words: impulse, consequence, obsession.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If only you didn't have to get out of bed this week, Cancer - you'd have a delightful ol' time hanging around, watching telly, catching up on the mundanities of life.

If only you didn't have to get up - and yet, hello reality: you have to get up and go to work.

You have to take care of business.

What this week and its transits - especially the retrogrades - have in store for you is award-winning laziness at the highest level of non-achievement. Key words: procrastination, willful ignorance, avoidance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may want to wait this one out, Leo, and what's meant by that is that this week is not your week for productivity. It doesn't mean you have to sit it out, but you should be aware of the fact that there's not a lot of space for you, 'as you are', during the week.

You will attempt to get the attention of someone, maybe several someones - and you will fail.

It's not your failing, though, it's the nature of the cosmos; you're not supposed to undertake anything too ambitious. Your need for attention will not be fulfilled - don't worry, it's only one week. Key words: patience, acceptance, stamina.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week is going to bring you your fair share of push and pull; your anxiety levels will sky rocket - and then they'll drop, only to be shot back into the stratosphere shortly after.

The rollercoaster of emotions is yours to ride this week, Virgo, and honestly - you'll be fine.

If you keep your expectations to a minimum, you'll have a much better time than if you hold everything to some high standard - it's not a week of high standards, in other words. Key words: moderation, balance, simplicity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Of all the signs of the Zodiac, you, Libra, will probably rise above them all, this week - especially in terms of communicating your thoughts.

You can expect to be understood and respected during the week, by peers and family members. Your love life looks well balanced, but a touch dull. Does it matter to you?

Probably not this week - you're more focused on the material things in life.

If there's something that needs clarifying between you and another person, it will be done efficiently. Key words: discretion, respect, clarity.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You might run into a patch of depression during the week, Scorpio, and you can't be blamed for that.

After all, there are so many retrogrades pulling at you - and while you'd much rather be spending your energy on activities and positive creation, you may just find yourself indulging in that bad mood of yours.

Yes, it's an indulgence - kind of like 'misery loves company'.

You'll be sharing your foul mood with others, who will, more than likely, not appreciate it, which will add to the general feeling of unease.

As we always say, "This, too, shall pass." Key words: turmoil, sobriety, self-pity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you need in your life is a Mars in Neptune transit to have you second guessing everything you believe in.

And you are one of the most convicted signs; when you believe in something, it's for life...or at least until something (anything) convinces you otherwise.

You'll be flip-flopping back and forth this week, which will make you come across as unstable and indecisive.

If you want to be taken seriously, you're in for a rude awakening - nobody's buying your goods - this week. Key words: focus, direction, belief.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're going to do well this week. The transits are in your favor, which means that whatever you have in mind in terms of work or activity, is going to flow naturally and easily.

It's not going to be a week of great conquests, however you will see your work applauded.

You may be offered some time off - you will not take it.

You are so dedicated to your work that you feel it's best if you call the shots, and not someone else - even if their call has you getting some well-deserved rest.

You are the only one who can determine what you need, and what you don't need. Key words: persistence, steadiness, resolve.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Nostalgia and memory will be your constant companions during this week, Aquarius.

This may be fun, for a while, but by the end of the week, you're going to start getting tired of living in the past - I mean, it's really going to grate on your nerves.

Retrograde action brings on feelings of regret, and though you really don't regret a thing in your life, you may come to experience pangs of remorse or guilt, due to past actions.

Your best bet is to channel that energy into something creative. Key words: process, analyze, release.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

This week should go swimmingly for you, Pisces, until about mid week, when you will start to feel 'glitchy'.

What's meant by this is that your confidence may wane a bit, due to the retrograde drag on your psyche. While everything on the surface looks good and plays out rather well, inside you may feel somewhat doubtful.

This could possibly play out as body image depression, or lack of self-esteem - at the wrong place and the wrong time.

You'll be looking good, but you won't believe it, and this might make you reach out for support.

You'll get it, as approval is what you're looking for this week. Key words: rumination, doubt, prevail.

