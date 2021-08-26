Your daily horoscope for August 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus and it bonds with Uranus who brings disruptiveness to a peaceful day.

The Sun in Virgo continues to oppose Neptune in Pisces, and this can also create division when it comes to knowing what you want and being able to apply your energy to do it.

If your birthday is on August 27:

You are a Virgo ruled by the planet Mercury.

Famous celebrity Virgo zodiac signs who share your birthday include American actor Jack Black, and American singer/songwriter Shania Twain, and American business executive and billionaire Sheryl Sandberg.

Zodiac signs Virgos are most compatible with include Taurus, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and horoscopes on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of money.

This is a chaotic time for you and how you feel about changes conflict with your desire for more.

You would prefer that everything stays the same right now but nothing improves without a little discomfort being part of the process.

Holding onto work from it what is familiar will hold you back. Try to see beyond the moment.

Horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of identity. There comes a point where everything seems to blend together but with denial behind you your emotions start to reveal what they are.

There can be a mix of anger and frustration express today. Be sure to take care of yourself.

Horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of enemies. It is an emotional time when you realize someone who tested isn't really there for you.

You may be facing periods of gossip and backbiting that affect her sense of self. During the chaos, try to remove yourself from the drama. Do things that involve self-care and keep you safe from her.

Horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of friendships. Big changes affect your friendships and as a result you feel it too.

It's a little mind-boggling when things change in your relationship circles.

People move, people fall in love, and it changes the dynamic but that doesn't mean your relationship has to stop. It just means that it will grow in a new way.

Horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of career and social status. A difficult and perhaps scary day is at the head.

You may wonder whether or not you have job security and you may even feel as though you are the one who wants to quit.

But, through all of the trials and tribulations your face today and the rest of the week, remember that you're in is also leaves a miracle once it's done. Something good will come out of the drama.

Horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of higher learning. If you are able to let your ego take a side step, you will see that there are things left for you to learn.

You are at a place where you can really grow emotionally, but it will require a little bit of humbleness on your part. Look at the difficulties in your life today, mostly dealing with people, and ask how can you do better. That will be where to start.

Horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of secrets. Sheim often follows when some thing about your personal life gets revealed to the public and you didn't want it to happen.

It's time to do damage control. Once you over the feeling of guilt or shame, be willing to face everything instead of hiding behind a shadow. The worst has happened the best is yet to come.

Horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of commitments.

Someone may want to step back and think a little bit about a decision they have made this is no reflection of who you are.

You may be inclined to blame yourself or to feel self-doubt. Relax. This bump and your relationship is going to be behind you soon.

Horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of Health and work. Too much stress and pressure can put a lot of emotional anxiety into your life and it will impact your physical well-being too.

It's important for you to take a self-care day and try to detach from all the noise. Somethings are not worth the trouble that they come with.

Horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of leisure.

It's time for you to step aside from all the busyness of your life and do something completely different than what you ordered early do it stays like this that are perfect for changing the routine and not having an agenda. Be spontaneous.

Horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of family. The best part about family is their uniqueness but this can also be the worst part of your life right now.

Everyone has their own personality and the way they like to do things and this can conflict with your style.

Stick to what it is that works for you, and try to remove yourself from being judge mental. Remember, everyone is a mirror in someway of your own lives.

Horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication. Something sad out of nowhere can throw off your day.

We may not be intentional or even meant to be hurtful but it was. You will need to nurse her emotions. But only you can decide how deeply you want this one to go, especially if it was done unintentionally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.