Love Horoscope For Tuesday, August 24, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 24, 2021.

Affecting our love horoscopes this Tuesday is the Sun in Virgo.

The Sun in Virgo brings practical energy paired with a desire to nurture and do the work requires in intimate relationships.

The Moon starts the day in the zodiac sign of independent Aries.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be careful what it is that she say. Now can be a time where false promises are made without realizing it.

As Mercury opposes Neptune, there is a lot of desire to do certain things that may never manifest in reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes friends can cross the line but that doesn't mean a real relationship has begun.

Right now, a friends with benefits situation may appear to have promised but it is too soon to tell. Don't assume anything without clarifying first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Family members may try to project their desire onto you. Some may try to live their life through yours.

Be on guard for any overstepping a boundary when it comes to your love life. Try to listen to your own heart even though people may make it a confusing time for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to be slightly open-minded and receptive to someone else's ideas.

When listening to a persons convictions or personal philosophies that do not complement your own, seek out ways to ask questions and investigate instead of closing them out and judging them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's good to be firm and frugal when it comes to financial matters, but don't let your need for structure and security stop someone else from pursuing their dreams.

Show supportive, even if it seems slightly more costly than you were comfortable. Sometimes all that's needed is to know that they are loved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are doing quite a bit of thinking lately when it comes to love. And it can feel as though a relationship will never manifest for you in your life.

However, this is a lie to tell yourself. The right person comes along when you're ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes what needs to be said remains unspoken because of fear.

It can require a lot of work to get a person to open up, but you also have to except that certain individuals may never be ready for the level of transparency you were asking for.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friends may be a little bit more judge mental than usual when it comes to your love life.

Sometimes people get jealous or feel left out when your focus diverts from your friendship to your partner.

Try to find a way to balance or include everyone in activities to promote unity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't need to ask for permission to love someone. Your heart knows what it is that it wants.

Even if family seems to be disappointed in your decision regarding who you choose to date, it's your own happiness that matters the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's good to get to know someone while traveling with them.

Oftentimes the illusions of love will dissipate because your joint ability to get into something unfamiliar where people can't pretend to be who you are not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a good time to talk about how things might be in the future with someone that you love.

If there are certain things you do not want anyone to have access to, a prenuptial agreement may be wise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may think that you are ready to make a commitment but deep down in your own heart you are not.

It's important for you to be in tune with yourself before you try to align your wants and desires with someone else.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.