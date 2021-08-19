Love Horoscope For Friday, August 20, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 20, 2021.

The Sun is in Leo, and our egos are still in front of us effecting our relationships.

The energy of the Moon is high as it leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius where the Full Moon takes place on the 22nd.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Friday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon in Aquarius harmonizes with Venus and friendships are especially important for you right now.

No matter what your situation is, the love of others is there for you through good times and bad. You may feel close to individuals while chatting on social media or even when you are around others that you partner with on projects at work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need a little bit more patience as the Moon is in harmony with Venus.

There can be lots of people coming at you from different directions and you will feel stretched to your limits.

Although this is a difficult time, it's a good to be needed. What it means is that you have found your place in the world, and you play an important part.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Even when you're caught up in the emotions of a relationship, it's important to remember that you have value.

You could easily give into a situation where compromise takes you in the wrong direction.

It's good to acknowledge your loving side but also to realize that you have a higher power that you are accountable to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Family can be difficult but when you have love for each other you learn to exercise a certain degree of tolerance.

Practice listening and trying to see things from another person's perspective.

Even though you may not agree with everything they say or do, that doesn't change the way you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Communication can be complicated but even during difficult times it builds trust.

Allow your guards to go down a little bit. Be unafraid when it comes to saying that you care or that you want to be there for people that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you have someone in your life, even if the world is falling apart, it feels as though everything is OK.

When you don't have someone there for you, it is important for you to understand that acceptance of the situation can be just as beautiful.

Release the need to control what is happening in your love life, and trust that everything will fall into place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As you become more comfortable in your own skin a sense of gratitude can overwhelm you.

You feel appreciative about the things that you have. You understand why you have come along the path that you have traveled.

All these things help you to feel a strong sense of confidence. But it also gives you the motivation to make changes that improve your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When you are faced with things from the past it can cause you to want a change that starts from within.

You are learning to see that not everything has to be perfect.

It's not important to put up a front for others. What matters is that you use the truth to remove any Illusions do you have about yourself.

This is what self love is for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are creating strong and formative relationships with people in your life.

Some of the friendships that you have now will last a lifetime.

You are sharing experiences that are special. Your memories are treasures you'll never forget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may feel challenged at your core when it comes to someone in your life. A person could try you in a way that you feel is a line crossed in the sand.

It is difficult to decide that you will no longer will deal with a toxic person. But compromise is not something that you are open to do once you understand who you're dealing with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are unique. You have something special to you that no one else has.

If someone has decided that they cannot see the beauty inside of you because of their own ugliness, don't let it define you. Move forward, and lovingly embrace goodbye.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you give a part of yourself, you expect something in return.

But sometimes that is not how life works. You are seeing what it means to be one-sided in a relationship.

Even though this is difficult for you Pisces, it is still how you learn the lessons of love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.