Your daily horoscope for August 19, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

There's lots of intense energy in earth signs on Thursday.

Uranus brings changes to money while it goes retrograde in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, another money sign, and it will conjunct the planet Pluto.

If your birthday is on August 19:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton and French fashion designer CoCo Chanel.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of friendships. When this happens, expect the unexpected. A chance meeting can take place during this transit, and start a new chain of events.

You will come across someone you never thought you would find and even though this experience could be short term, it's truly enlightening. You will want to take things day-by-day and not expect more than what you receive.

What you will get from this relationship however is quite a bit of what you need, and at first you may feel as though it's not anything that you want, but, this will be a positive experience for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take steps, Taurus, the timing is right. Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of career and social status. A turn of events could take place where you find yourself in the right place at the right time.

Someone at work could end up leaving and you get a promotion. You may come across a job opportunity and submit an application and find out that you landed the job.

You don't want to remain inactive when it comes to removing the barriers to your career. If you're looking for a job, or want to make big moves, now is the time for you to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of higher learning. There are different ways that you can gain knowledge at this time.

Much of what it is that you experience will come from your internal compass channelled from another lifetime.

Pay close attention to your instincts. You get a sense of things long before anyone else picks up on the vibe.

If you are interested in astrology or the esoteric, now is a good time for you to invest in your spiritual growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of shared resources. Money can come to you unexpectedly, but you have to be careful as It can leave just as fast.

This is a time where finances can feel slightly chaotic. If you have invested in the cryptocurrency market, you experience a big gain.

This is when money can be easy come easy go. You will have to be smart about how you handle it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is when you will want to lean on your friendships to help ground you. Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of commitments. You are surprised at all the changes your relationship goes through right now. There is a quick break up only to be met with a quick make up session.

Your partner may be erratic and difficult to predict. You can feel as though you need to have some space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Some responsibilities that you have on your to do list do not need to be done with perfection. Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of daily duties. You will want to focus on getting the small things done quickly and not worrying too much about how well they happen.

Uranus is also considered a planet of chaos. So tackle any areas of your life that you feel are in such disarray that they hinder your progress.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of creativity. Sometimes traumatic events are best channeled through creative activities.

You are dealing with some past trauma that is starting to resurface. The best thing for you to do is to work through it with therapy.

If you don't want to do traditional therapy, try other forms such as art or music therapy.

However you decide to handle the difficulties of this particular transit, try to keep in mind that anything that ignites your interest and involves the arts is a good place for you to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of home and family. A big change could be introduced into your family.

This could come in the form of an announcement that a baby is going to be on the way. Perhaps someone will say they are going through a divorce or getting engaged.

Don't assume anything, especially that someone will be there for you always. Make sure that you take every advantage that you can to meet life on its termed, and let people know that they're loved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will have to be careful about over sharing as you say more than is needed.

You find that you are truly excited about telling people things about life and what you have experienced, but too much of a good thing is just too much.

Pace yourself. Make sure that what you say is really what you want people to know about yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of money. Big changes can affect your finances right now and what you own.

You could find the apartment that fits your budget and has the best location. You might even be able to put in an offer for a home and beat out the competition.

If you are looking for something that is particularly challenging for you to find, become hyper active in your search. You stumble across the right item at the right price.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of identity. Sometimes a big event can change you.

You never know what will come your way that could cause you to have a complete turn around in your perspective.

Changes sometimes are unwelcome experiences but necessary for your future growth.

This could be a traumatic event or even a loss that hits close to home but doesn't necessarily involve you particularly. Be open to what the universe has to show you to learn and grow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Uranus stations retrograde in your sector of the past. Emotions, spiritual experience, items, and new insights can come up.

Something that you thought was long gone and buried might return for you to deal with once and for all.

You are able to locate items you thought you'd never find again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.