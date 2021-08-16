Your daily horoscope for August 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

We are anxious for change as the Sun and Moon transit two lively zodiac signs.

August 17, the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. The Sun is in the sign of Leo.

On Tuesday, Moon harmonizing with the Sun in Leo is optimistic and positive.

The Moon will square Neptune and it's easy to get side-tracked. Neptune speaking to the Moon leaves us feeling less motivated and driven than usual.

If your birthday is on August 17:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor and director Robert DeNiro, American screenwriter/actor Sean Penn, and sex symbol, model, and actress Mae West.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day is filled with opportunity to have fun and to socialize with friends. You might not want to go to work, or you'll be watching the clock ready for the day to end. You're ready to go out and do things that you love.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure. Your friends may motivate you to do things that you haven't made time for in a while when the Moon speaks to Jupiter in Aquarius.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get a lucky break today, and people may seem to be so generous with you.

You could receive an unexpected gift or you may find that others are charitable and particularly caring, and this can surprise you in many ways.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources, and it's good to be thankful. You're blessed in so many ways, Taurus - more ways than you can count.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It takes a lot for you to decide that you want to give up your freedom, but under the right circumstances you may consider it.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of commitments, and you can expect a change to take place in your life where you begin to reevaluate how you spend your time, with who, and when.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's more than one way to do something that needs to get done.

And you may be open to suggestions that you were not too open to before.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of work, and it's a great time to review your daily routines.

What is it that makes your life work smoothly? What brings you stress? Look at all areas of your life for the purpose of making an improvement.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

No matter what comes your way, the universe supports you mood today. You have a wonderful chance to be optimistic and to find things that bring you joy.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of pleasure.

Spend time on your favorite hobby. Watch a show you have been meaning to binge on. Invite a friend over for pizza and games. Indulge yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's nothing like family, and your focus is on how to bring everyone together in ways that enhances your love and support for each other.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of family. This is a great time for you to stay connected with home-base.

You'll find familiar settings, doing a routine, and not having too much change appealing. Stability is what you need right now, and you will try to do things to keep it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are honest, bold, and brave when it comes to saying things to other people. You might not understand why others aren't doing the same, but that's because they may not be ready for that level of transparency.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication. And, today is a new day for you. It's good to clear the air and to share what's on your mind. You may be the one doing much of the talking, but it's a step in the right direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What good is money if you don't have a way to spend it? There are a lot of items that will call out. your name when the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money.

These cravings for more are motivation for you to work hard and to increase your income, which is great news. The next few days are ideal to pursue job opportunities. You never know what you'll manifest this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Who do you want to be? The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of identity, and the timing is perfect for personal development and working on yourself.

Set a goal that you can complete this week. Aim for something small to allow yourself the pleasure of sweet success.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You just know when the universe is trying to teach you a lesson, and even though it's not always easy, it's good for you. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of karma.

A mishap can come up that causes life to go in the wrong direction. These minor setbacks are positive at times because they challenge you to fix a system that was in place, but not meant to stay for long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's time for you to branch out and network, Aquarius. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friends.

You may meet a true mentor or someone who will turn your life around. Just one introduction to the right person is all it takes. So, even if you're laying low right now, find online ways to mingle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

So much can change in a day, and you don't want to miss making an impact that could lead to a promotion or impressing a boss.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of career, so give it your all at work. Try to be a little more involved and investing of your energy in a way that demonstrates your value.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.