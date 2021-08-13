For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 14, 2021.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and despite the fact that we feel deeply it's not something that the world may notice.

This creates an undercurrent of passion that is off-the-charts for Aries and Scorpio zodiac signs the most, and hard to ignore for people born under the Taurus zodiac sign.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Saturday? Find out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and this can have you feeling more critical about your health, the health of others, and how things need to be done.

Even though you do not mean to be a little bit rough around the edges, Aries, you still come across a slightly unapproachable at this time.

You are all business today and this may work out for you in some ways, but be sensitive to the people in your life that want to see your softer side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and this activates your romantic sector with quite a bit of intensity.

Venus helps to provide a sense of organization and even some structure to your romantic life and this can include planning out your date nights in advance instead of trying to be spontaneous.

This can also mean that you find little things that are done for you more desirable than being bought items or having someone treat you out on a fancy date. It's the little things that count for you right now, and less of it is about money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo and this can lead you to see how important it is to spend time with your family in quality ways.

You may have some moments of quantity time, but it's going to be about the quality and what it is that you do with others.

Using your amazing communication skills to try and connect through various ways such as texting, phone calls, or writing a love letter that says how much you care - you will be able to create lasting memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo and conversations can feel tedious for you, especially those that you carry on in the car while commuting and long travels or in traffic.

Perhaps it's better to try to lighten up the ambience by playing music that is fun and memorable for you and that brings you back to memory lane. You might prefer to focus on the positives when you can.

And be sensitive to the emotional needs of others as conversations can go in a negative direction rapidly during the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and what you say and do and how others affect you can be on your mind.

Money is time in many ways, and where are you are normally more tolerant, you may feel less so. This is when you can become quite nit-picky about how you like things done and where you want your items to be.

You might find yourself to be the one organizing everything in the home and feeling a strong commitment to taking better care of your stuff. However, if you sense your partner isn't treating things with respect, a lot can change for you due to feeling disrespected.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and your personal appearance may become truly important to you.

You may finally decide to book a grooming appointment or to start getting rid of old clothes and replacing them with nicer things.

This is a time for you to really finalize in your mind what it is that you would like to accomplish for the next year before your next Venus return.

From establishing a new workout routine to determining how you want your style to look, the next few days are very important for you in this area.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you may be ready to put people in their place, with the planet of love in your solar house of enemies, this has helped you to see where individuals have their place in your life, or not.

You may be going through some sort of spiritual cleanse, Libra. Your tolerance levels have gone down to a zero.

You are looking to spend more of your life with people that you enjoy, rather than trying to people please. And, this can be a wonderful time of closure in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and you are the one who starts to organize get together's and events with your friends.

You start to see into the heart of your relationships and this is what brings out the mothering side of you.

You tend to be slightly intense at times, but at this point in life it may be needed. You may see that others are going down a certain path that they should not and you will help them to pull back and re-focus.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career and reputation.

Both of these areas are important to you, but the next few days slightly more so. You might be looking at your partner and considering how they help you to be a stronger person in the workplace - or not.

You're looking for support from others, Sagittarius, as you are working hard to try to do certain things to improve your professional life. Everyone benefits, right?

And so for this reason, lack of support will be a real rub for you, and one that may be need to be talked about when it happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There are lots of questions right now, and it can feel as though you have too few answers.

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, your solar house of beliefs, and you are currently reviewing everything that you've ever questioned in your life.

This can have a partner feeling as though they don't know you anymore. You might even feel as though you don't know yourself. Be patient with yourself during this time of processing, and ask for the time you need from the one that you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your life is about to change as you start to open yourself up to more to help that you need.

Now is a great time for you to invite others to share what they have in order to help you.

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and receiving help is not easy for you, but at times you know that it is necessary.

You are open to suggestions right now. You may even find it easier to talk about the concerns you have about money with an advisor or someone you trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is preparing to leave the zodiac sign of Virgo, and this brings intensity to your commitments and your relationships.

You are re-evaluating everything you ever thought you knew about marriage and what it means to partner with someone in healthy (or unhealthy ways).

You're ready for more and you may decide that you will not stop until you get what you have always wanted in a loving relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.