Weekly Love Horoscope For August 16 To August 22, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting the week of August 16 and lasting through August 22, 2021.

In gearing up for the astrological week ahead it seems the theme is still change within our lives and our romantic relationships.

One of the reasons is with Uranus preparing to turn retrograde many of us have been called to get both our mind and our heart on the same page believing that no matter how impossible the changes may seem, if it’s the right person then it can never be the wrong time.

This is the last week of Leo season, and the week ends with a Full Moon in Aquarius on August 22 impacting love in many ways.

In love we often just look at it as the person we want to spend time with, marry, have children or even just experience life with. But there’s a greater meaning behind who we choose to partner with because that person in many ways represents the life path that we choose.

Just like there are multiple kinds of love and because of that it will feel like we have loved each of our partners differently so too is what our life path is depending on the person we choose to be with.

Different people unlock different parts of ourselves-but they also unlock different life paths.

The ending of Leo season drives home change that requires decision-making.

The person that we choose to be with determines where we go in our life as much as the plans and ideas that we may have.

That’s why we are always encouraged to choose wisely because some relationships will close doors while others only open them.

While change is a slow process, there are times in our lives where we take one small step and are propelled forward further than we could have imagined-this week will be one of those times.

It may not be a huge moment, or even one that caused you great pause but suddenly you realize that you are now closer to where you wanted to be instead of only thinking about how to achieve it.

The astrology this week fully supports those changes whether it’s a small step or a leap of faith because it’s not just plans and details this week, but a reminder that love makes it always worth it.

Weekly love horoscope forecast for the week of August 16 to August 22, 2021:

Monday, August 16th: Venus enters Libra

One of the biggest astrological factors for the month is Venus in Libra, the planet of love returning to one of her home signs which means that relationships will once again become the main focus.

Venus in Libra is more able to compromise which means that arguments or strains in our love lives are more able to find an amicable resolution.

However, our mindset shifts from thinking about love in a relationship sense to a partnership one which means that if there are unbalances this transit usually highlights them.

Wednesday, August 18th: Mercury conjunct Mars in Virgo

This two-day transit helps us use our communication not just to share how we’ve been feeling in our relationships but to discuss plans and steps of action for the big changes that are looming on the horizon. It’s literally the collision of planning with passion which is the ideal recipe for any action that we take in our lives, especially romantic.

Jupiter in Aquarius Semisquare Chiron in Aries

Although a lesser-known transit given the influence of Chiron in Aries this is an important transit to take note of. This transit will be having us focus on how we need to improve ourselves based on an increased awareness of the lessons that will provide that for us.

Together with the Mercury Mars conjunction its very likely that many of the steps of action that we are called to take isn’t just those we want but the results of lessons learned.

Thursday, August 19th: Uranus turns Retrograde in Taurus

This will be the eight planetary body to turn retrograde signaling that it’s a time to take care of any internal resistance to change that we may feel so that we can move ahead in our lives with the plans (Mercury conjunct Mars) that we’ve made.

While this planet is retrograde until January 18th, 2022, you won’t have to wait until then to see its results as this planet is known for its unexpected and often sudden way of turning everything around in an instant.

In whatever way the planet Uranus shows up in your life it always comes back to some sort of personal freedom so don’t be surprised that it also provides the last tipping point for those relationships that were already over emotionally.

Sun in Leo Opposite Jupiter in Aquarius

A two-day transit that will bring about feelings of luck and optimism further re-enforcing any of the plans or ideas for change whether internal or external that we’ve been moving through.

This creates a feeling of greater confidence that will allow us to not only move through the lessons but also get to the space where we can see the benefit of what we’ve gone through.

Friday, August 20th: Mercury in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus

A quick one day transit involving Mercury in Virgo has us open to change and ready for the possibilities that it brings.

Alongside our other astrology this is re-enforcing the theme that while change can be scary and the lessons not always pleasant, we are headed towards something far better than we’re leaving behind.

Saturday, August 21st: Mars in Virgo Trine Uranus in Taurus

This three-day transit brings significant and pleasurable results for efforts that we’ve either been working towards for a long period of time, or those that we’ve been thinking of but only recently taken action on. For those that are labeled impulsive during Mars in Virgo, remember that when we are sure about what we really want we don’t always need time to figure out what direction we should head in.

Sunday, August 22nd: Full Moon in Aquarius

This is the second back-to-back Full Moon in Aquarius that we see this year with the first being July 23rd.

Aquarius is all about independence, freedom, breaking out of cycles and structures that have held you back and doing things to the beat of your own drum.

Again, this re-enforces the themes this week for taking steps towards change in our relationships and lives.

With several aspects involving Jupiter and Uranus this moon is a lover’s moon and should bring plenty of reminders why no matter how challenging it may be, love is always worth it.

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Don’t blink or you just may miss the opportunity of a lifetime. The thing to remember is that everything you encounter during your days serve as a sign pointing you in the direction of your soul.

But some days are bigger than others. Don’t get so bogged down in the distractions of life that you miss what the universe is trying to tell you this week.

While it could bring its own challenges, it’s also one that could change your entire life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s time to believe in yourself this week, not just in your ability but in your dreams.

Sometimes you won’t be able to see how in the long run to make them your reality but that doesn’t mean you give up and don’t try.

Trust this process that you are currently in and experiment with letting go of control, no matter how scary.

Often times in situations like this the more you release how you think it has to go, the more space the universe has to work its magic.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everything is happening in precisely the way that it’s meant to. Even if it seems that it’s confusing or even challenging, there really is a reason for the path that life decisions and relationships take even if it feels like the long route.

The one thing for you to be mindful of this week is if you’re acting from a place of wounding or from healing. It’s the difference between lack and abundance.

This attitude can affect all the other areas of your life, especially how you feel about your romantic relationship. Remember what you think will create what you receive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While you still feel like you’re in the midst of processing your feelings, you also have to realize that it’s not a reason unto itself to not move forward.

Sometimes we don’t need to get to the bottom of every thought or feeling but instead can simply persist and recognize that it’s not always about understanding but acceptance.

Look for where you can simply accept what you feel, what has happened but also what opportunities are currently presenting themselves.

When you can accept things, you also open the door to see things completely differently.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is always a heightened time for you, but this year seems that it’s not only more intense than most but that it’s also making you doubt yourself.

While that isn’t always a negative thing as it often brings up any illusions or lies you’ve been feeding yourself, be careful that you don’t allow it to become permanent.

You often can gravitate between highs and lows, but while that’s a natural part of life, there is also no purpose to us being overly hard on ourselves for anything that’s happened in the past.

Be ready to start fresh this week and you will get to see exactly why everything had to happen in the way that it did.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While being able to plan and give attention to details is one of your great strengths, you can’t always bring this attitude into love.

Sometimes you just have to let go, to trust the feeling and not get caught up in the how or why.

Just like you couldn’t plan to have met that person that you have an incredible connection with, remind yourself you also can’t plan every step of the journey you have with them.

It’s enough to be honest, to put your cards on the table and then to trust that however it happens, it will turn out far better than you could have imagined.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You often see things in a way that others don’t and while its usually a gift, in love it can often have you taking up arms against your lover unnecessarily.

You can be right, or you can be in love-but you can’t have both.

Look for where you’ve been digging in your heels or seeing things from only one (your) side recently, then try to shift that.

Our perspective dictates our direction, so if you want to go somewhere romantically you never have before, you also need to change how you see the journey.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The past will keep coming back to test you until you remember that you deserve more. While it may sound ominous it’s because our future can’t arrive until we have created space for it, and of course until we’re ready as well.

The thing is that even if our past isn’t all that great, it’s still something that we often hold onto because it takes up space and prevents us from feeling like we have nothing.

But if it’s not growing, if it’s not giving back to who you are, then remember something isn’t always better than nothing. Make space this week, let go, wash the old off you and then look for the buds of new growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life doesn’t stop just because you don’t know what to do with it. As much as you are a visionary towards the future, when it comes to romantic relationships, you’re often afraid to have hope or to commit to one path out of fear of what if it doesn’t work out.

A little-known trait of your sign, as free as you like to be, you also need stability. The thing is though when we’re afraid to reluctant to commit to one path we don’t move down either.

We become stuck in a limbo situation in which no matter what we experience or do we never really move forward.

This week it’s time to put those fears behind you and allow yourself to start moving down the path that your soul is calling you too, and remember, we never have to be afraid of losing what is truly meant for us. Choose from your heart, not your mind.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time to reflect on how you’ve arrived at this place in your life. Instead, though of using partners to describe what did or didn’t go according to plan, shift it to taking more accountability for how things have arrived at this place.

It doesn’t mean that you are taking any or even all of the blame, but when we look at things from an “I chose this” perspective then we also empower ourselves to begin to choose differently.

Yes, you’ve made all the choices that you have, but now you are free to make new ones. Don’t let the past define your future and don’t let your lover determine what love is supposed to mean if it doesn’t truly resonate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Freedom often comes with a cost, but it doesn’t mean that its one we will come to regret. In order to be free in life we need to be living in accordance with our hearts and with our soul purpose.

While we often have lofty expectations of freedom if we’re living a life in alignment with ourselves, then we’re free.

There may be some big decisions this week in terms of your life and relationships but as long as you make sure that any choice is truly made from your healing, from the core part of who you are, then no matter how high the cost may seem, it will always be worth it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes you just have to trust that all the seeds you planted will reap the harvest you’re dreaming of and let go of the rest.

There will always be up and down days, but you staying hopeful and not dousing your dreams in negativity will always be what produces the best results.

While romantic and hopeful by nature you are fiercely protective of your heart so when it seems that things aren’t happening as quickly as you like you tend to shut down.

This week just stay open. Visualize things working out far better than you can even dream and remember that you don’t need to chase what’s meant for you-you only need to not hide from it.

