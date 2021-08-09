Love Horoscope For Tuesday, August 10, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 10, 2021.

The Moon in Virgo harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus and this brings a lot of power to love and relationships on Tuesday.

The Sun can bring extra courage to try new things and to share feelings with someone special for the first time.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Tuesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Restraint is required today as saying too much could create problems in your love life.

Mercury still remains in the zodiac sign of Leo, and as it is so close to the Sun and in your passion sector, you may feel as though you need to work twice as hard to be seen.

Mercury in opposition to Jupiter, is going to have you thinking that you really need to do something drastic, but the opposite is true.

What you need to do is just be yourself; you will be able to acquire whatever attention you need without much effort.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is activated in your sector of home and family, and Taurus, this means that there's a lot of talking going on in your home or family behind your back.

Relatives may be participating in some sort of backbiting and gossip, even though you are not stirring the pot.

With Jupiter looking at Mercury's activities, it can feel as though these voices are much bigger than they are.

However, they will all blow over in enough time. All you need to do is sit back and watch and let the dust settle. It will soon enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is comfortable when in the third solar house from your sign, and this can be where you start to feel very at ease about sharing your thoughts and ideas.

There's a boldness and a courageousness to you, especially in relationships.

You may find that even though you are clear and what it is that you say is truly intentional, there is still some confusion from the person that hears your words.

This should not bother you, because some things take time to process. Be patient, as Mercury will strengthen once it enters the Virgo zodiac sign this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's quite a bit of talk about money and you may feel as though some of this is imposing on your personal budget.

However, what you may not realize is that someone is preparing to be very generous with you with things that they are able to offer. This could mean that your lover is going to come into some sort of a raise or they see you struggling and want to help you financially.

As much as you may feel you'd like to keep some of your problems to yourself, it might do you good to be a little bit more transparent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There is a lot of thinking that you need to do Leo in order for you to be able to enter into a relationship without feeling as though you are not carrying your own weight. You may even see your current relationship as being a bit of a financial burden to you.

It could be that you perceive money to be tight and financially you cannot afford to date or be involved. However many of your concerns can be worked out, if you give yourself a little time to see what your strengths and opportunities are. Once Venus is in Virgo, money will start to improve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury is currently transiting through your solar house hidden enemies, and this can have you feeling slightly paranoid about the future.

You could be worrying a little bit more than usual, even to the point where you are not really divulging your needs or wants in a relationship.

Too much worrying is possible as Mercury begins to intensity before changing zodiac signs. This week it can feel as through your emotions are not under control.

It's not a disadvantage to just say that you need some space, Virgo as it is true you may just need some room to breathe.

Give yourself a mental health break with plenty or rest so you can step back a little bit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Now is a good time for you to expand your social network either on social media or to start to go out and socialize a bit more. You have a lot of charm about you, and people are attracted to you without you trying too hard.

This is a wonderful time for you to meet someone, especially if you are single. If you are coupled, this can be a wonderful time for you to start couple's dating and planning to going out with friends just to have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A lot is going on right now at your job, and it can be stressing you out. You may feel as though you need a safe place to land at the end of the day.

This is something you should communicate to your relationship partner as they are more than happy to provide you some of the support and help that you need.

You may find it beneficial to be very open and honest about how much pressure you are under. As they will be able to give you some guidance as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Now is a good time to talk to your partner about flexibility. Perhaps you were thinking about going back to school, or making some adjustments in your schedule so that you can incorporate some learning. This is going to require a team effort.

You may need to speak with family members to help you to schedule arrangements for your children, or talk to your partner to see how they can make adjustments in their schedule to accommodate what it is you want to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Sometimes he received some thing from out of the blue because someone has been thinking of you. You may be receiving quite a bit of money, or some type of property that has value to you.

This can be from an ex or some sort of relationship partner that you have stayed friends with for quite some time. There is quite a bit of generous energy around you in your life, so think positively. The law of attraction is working well for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is a time where marriage may come up as a topic of discussion. You may be talking about whether or not to move in with your partner or whether or not you and your partner are truly compatible for the long-haul.

This can be an area that is very scary for you, especially if you're feeling insecure about the future. It's best for you to be as honest as possible at this time, as decisions and discussions that are had will be laying down the foundation for the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have been under quite a bit of stress because of relationship problems. This can be a good time for you to start thinking about whether or not professional help would be beneficial to you.

It can be difficult for you to think about the complications of going into therapy in order to have a chance to talk about your situation without someone judging you.

However, it's very important for you to put your health first so that you were able to process what it is that you're going through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.