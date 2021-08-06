Your daily horoscope for August 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon will leave the sign of its rulership, Cancer to enter Leo at 3:30 a.m. EST.

The Moon will oppose Saturn on Saturday bringing loneliness and feelings of isolation to Cancer, Capricorn, Libra, and Aries zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on August 7:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

You have a strong personality, and you love to work hard for what you earn.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actress Charlize Theron and American Corporate Executive Heidi Cruz.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, August 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to cut loose, Aries. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of passion. Allow yourself a little room for a play it's good for your spirit. Don't let the day go by with just completing chores and getting work done. Go off the beaten path and enjoy your life. Make room for something spontaneous.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's important to have your priorities in order, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of home and the family. You are very passionate about the people you love, but you do not always let them see that side of you. It's good for you to show your softer side right now. This will be what makes you stand out and draw people to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be bold and say what it is you need to say, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of communication. It takes a lot of courage to be blunt but there is no room for mincing words. You have to say what it is you are thinking as it is necessary for you to be clear and concise. Meaning behind your words matter, but they are only as good as you communicate them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be motivated to get what is yours. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of money. When it comes to owning things and buying what it is you want, you tend to be slightly timid. This is a time for you to pursue a goal without any hesitation. There's no shame and hard work and getting what it is you want from life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Own yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of identity. Often you give away your power to others in the name of friendship, but now is the time for you to reclaim all your energy, resources, and time. It's important for you to spend what you have wisely, and sometimes you have to give it all to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not everyone is your friend, Virgo. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of hidden enemies. Trust is something that you need to allow people to earn. Sometimes you just give away your trust when you meet a person for the first time. This is going to backfire on you. It's important for you to avoid letting your guards down unnecessarily.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Choose wisely, Libra.The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of friends. You are out and about, and quite popular tonight. First person you meet when you go out may not necessarily be the one that you should cling to. It may be best for you to stay as a wallflower until you choose someone you've observed yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do what you have to do to get to the next level. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of career and social status. And even though it's hard to except that you must pay your dues at a current job, it is necessary for you to demonstrate your skills. Don't assume that people will give you credit until you have worked for it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Study hard, life teaches you lots of lessons. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of higher learning. Karma is coming for a visit today and it's going to give you the ability to see the past with 20/20 vision. It may be hard for you to except but it's time for you to see the world without your rose-colored glasses on. Change is coming and it starts with you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can't have what you want unless you ask for it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of shared resources. Generosity is limited today for those who are willing to ask for what it is that they need. If you have a particular item in mind, don't be shy. Ask specifically for what it is that you feel you should have. Chances are once you do it will come right to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's best to be single when you're not sure what it is that you want from a relationship. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of commitments. You may be tempted to jump into something with another person just because you're lonely. It's important that you have a good standards for yourself. Don't do what you think is going to be good now, and then regret it later.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Keep focused on your plans. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Leo, your solar house of daily duties. You may want to deviate from your plans today, but it's not a good idea for you to change things too much. If you have made arrangements with other people, don't be the one to inconvenience everyone because of a whim.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.