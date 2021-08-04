Love Horoscope For Thursday, August 5, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 5, 2021.

The Moon is in the sweet sign of Cancer bringing attention to our longings for safety and security.

Venus opposes Chiron this week, and this brings healing to broken hearts.

For certain lovers, an ex may come back or a chance to reconnect with a long-lost love can take place, too.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Thursday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, August 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's so much easier to say that everything would be better outside of what you have now.

Try to find a way to be content in your present situation. Even if you are in the middle of trying to make adjustments that include leaving where you are, you can still learn how to grow where you are planted.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some things are meant to be kept to yourself. It can be a challenge to keep your feelings locked up inside.

The world tells you that you need to share everything that you have on your mind, but this will not work for you today.

Right now is the best time for you to sit and think. Learn to live with your ideas and your feelings will be how you start to feel safe again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need to have a little bit of money saved so that you feel as though you are able to be an independent person.

You have been giving your money away in various ways such as covering dinner for you and a friend and sharing what you have with those in need. But for right now you need to put yourself first.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Every once in a while it's good to treat yourself to something special.

Today is the perfect time to go and look for a new outfit that makes you feel just right.

Also, if you have anything that you know is raggedy and ready to be replaced, now is the time to discard it and spruce up your personal items.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's difficult to know that you had to let go of every relationship that meant something to you.

Knowing that there is a person who used to be so close to you is now out there walking around with your secrets can be painful.

However this will pass and you will find yourself to be much stronger as a result of it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are learning the importance of friendship.

You are starting to branch out and meet new people even though it is not easy during the pandemic.

This is a great time for you to be optimistic about how you will find love. It could be just one friendship away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Learning to respect yourself is the first step in finding a relationship that works.

When you are still dealing with a matter that has your heart feeling winded and broken it is difficult to give yourself over to another person. Learn to let go, so that you can move forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Whether or not there such a thing as a soulmate, you are on the lookout to find a person in your life that understands you deeply.

Try not to put certain people on a pedestal because of what you perceive them to be.

Likewise don't underestimate the value of a person just because things don't click right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's good to be able to give, but it's also just as good to be able to receive.

You often times push people away because you don't want them to think you are needy.

But right now it's good for you to learn how to practice the wonderful art of gratitude including saying thank you to someone who gives you an item that they perceive will make your life easier.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you are finally where you're meant to be, things change. Learning to give yourself over to a relationship takes a lot of time.

You are resisting this change, however it is important for you to see yourself as part of the unit instead of an individual who is out in the world alone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love can be communicated in less romantic ways than you would like.

Today is a time to focus on the details that someone seems to be dedicated to doing for you.

You may observe someone's care and concern for you is much sweeter than hearing I love you all of the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's not what you say on social media but how you act in private.

Today is a good time to really consider what type of lover you want to have in your life.

Do you want the type of person who always posts their information about their relationship on the web or would you prefer that your personal details remain private?

The choice is yours and you should know what it is that you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.