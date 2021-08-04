3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Find Their Lost Love During Ceres In Gemini Starting On August 4th - August 14th, 2021

There are three zodiac signs who will find their lost loves during Ceres in Gemini from August 4 to August 14, 2021.

Ceres is at an intense degree, so it's energy gets magnified, and when in Gemini, it is exalted bringing double blessings to three zodiac signs in the area of love and relationships beginning August 4th, 2021.

Ceres in Gemini helps Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius to find their lost love over the next ten days.

What is Ceres? Ceres is an asteroid, and goshdarnit, asteroids are people too! Well, not really, but in truth, asteroids are huge celestial bodies that follow orbits and 'space rules' just as planets do, which also means they have influence...on us.

Ceres in Gemini (lots of Gemini influence these days, have you noticed?) can be an eye-opening transit, and we may be pleasantly surprised by what it has in store for us, starting August 4th and lasting until the 14th.

Because Ceres is in Gemini, its natural traits are on the fast track - and those traits are intuition, nurturing, dreams, intelligence, healing, insight, and memory.

These are times when we remember who we are, what we want, what we've lost and what we never needed in the first place. It's as if we're about to remove a layer of dust from the book of our lives.

We are now able to see ourselves, and with that revelation comes so much more.

This wisdom gives us perspective; We can see our mistakes for what they are worth. And in clearing away the cobwebs, we are now able to see many things that were, at one point, invisible to us. Including...love.

Who is going to find their lost love during Ceres in Gemini?

Zodiac signs who will find their lost love during Ceres in Gemini starting August 4 to August 14, 2021:

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What is meant by 'lost love' in your case, Cancer? What's meant here, and it is absolutely serious, is that you are about to go through old photos, where you stumble upon a pic of you and someone you once loved. This photo will instantly take you back to days gone by, where you will spend much time reminiscing.

You are not going to reunite with this person, nor do you even wish to. But you will be reminded of how certain people in your past really did change your life for the better.

This 'lost love' of yours serves to support your sense of personal growth; how things have changed since then, and yet, you'd have it no other way.

The discovery, or rather re-discovery of this lost love is there to show you how full your life is, with or without that person in it. It's also a reminder to you that life is short and that we must treasure all of our experiences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've always been a big dreamer - and by this I mean night dreaming, the kind you like to share the next day with friends who rarely want to hear about your dreams. In fact, nobody wants to hear about anyone's dreams, but I digress. In your dreams, you will have a vision of someone from your past - an old love.

They were not a nice love, however - they were a creepy, icky love...someone you had to get over in order to see them as anything but creepy and icky. This dream of your lost love - It's going to bring you right into the present where you will compare the notes of your life.

The past was ghastly - the present is decent.

What will come out of this dream analysis is gratitude. Expect to feel grateful for your existence today, as it wasn't always this easy and the people in your life now are truly worthy of your love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

For you, Sag, lost love is more than likely NOT a person, but a passion. You are quite capable of loving someone, and being loved is something you experience daily - and with much gratitude, at that.

But this lost love of yours is creative, not romantic.

You may come with several talents, as many Sagittarius' do. You favor one talent over another and spend time nurturing your skills in that department.

What the asteroid Ceres in Mercury transit may do for you is reintroduce the old, forgotten talent - a talent, that if utilized, would consume you in all the right ways.

That is passion. All consuming, compulsive creativity - all yours to play with. The pleasure of being with people doesn't hold a candle in comparison to the joy you receive in creating something, and during this transit, you will not only find your lost creative love, you'll throw yourself headlong into it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda