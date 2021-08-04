3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Get Over Their Heartache During Chiron Oppose Venus Starting August 4 - 9, 2021

Starting August 4 and lasting through to August 9, three zodiac signs will get over their heartache when Venus opposes Chiron in Aries.

Venus oppose Chiron on August 4 brings healing energy for Taurus, Capricorn, and Pisces for five full days.

Keep this in mind for the future: whenever you hear that Chiron is in town, know that you're in for a healing.

Hearts and minds alike stand to benefit from Chiron's moves, and when Chiron is Opposite Venus, we are directly referring to the healing of a broken heart...and who on this planet has not experienced some version of heartache? Not a one of us.

August 4th is going to bring that healing, and for some it will show as a long deserved reprieve, while for others it will come as a sudden realization.

One of the reasons this transit is so strong is because it has the capability of healing the harshest of heartbreaks; for those who thought they'd never 'get over it' - this is where you begin your journey.

Certain signs will feel this more than others simply because they have suffered way too long and have gotten used to the pain.

When the door cracks open to let the light of hope and healing in, these signs will finally be able to feel like there's a future. Which signs will get over their heartache during Chiron Oppose Venus?

Zodiac signs who will get over their heartache during Venus oppose Chiron starting August 4 to August 9, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you think about your past loves and the heartache they've caused you, you tend to bring them back to life, as if you wish to indulge in the pain - just for the sake of it.

This is a masochistic tendency on your part, Taurus, but then again, most human beings indulge in self-pity and the celebration of old pains.

It's going to hit you that the years are now growing in number, and that there's very little point in rehashing these dreaded scenes, again and again in your mind.

You may hit a 'click moment' where suddenly you feel...free. It's like - you paid the price, and now it's time to let go. And it's true; you did your time in the prison of memory and what has it gotten you? NADA. Nothing.

Chiron is banging on your door, Taurus, like the delivery guy, and he's ready to serve you a heaping portion of healing energy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Oh what you put up with, Capricorn. You're stoic and sensible, but that doesn't mean you can't be hurt.

You just happen to be one of those people who doesn't easily discuss what hurts you, and because of that, those who do hurt you don't realize the damage they done.

Alas, you can't hold it against people anymore - you recognize that the time is right to let go of past resentments.

Thanks to Chiron Opposite Venus, you'll be able to pinpoint what or who has hurt you, how they did it, and whether or not it's worth even thinking about.

There's a major healing coming your way, Cap, and that is going to provide you with so much strength and clarity that you'll be able to move through your life free from the pull of the past.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

If anyone knows how to nurse a broken heart, it's you, Pisces. What tends to happen, however, is that you take a little too long to do it and that takes a huge toll on your health and well-being.

You feel devoted to your heartache, as is leaving it be would suggest a lack of devotion...and yet, it's your devotion that is hurting you.

You need to release the person who has hurt you, and you certainly need to stop making them into such a star. Like that expression, "He lives rent-free in your head..." - that's you, allowing someone to live in your mind, with no return.

Thanks to Chiron, you'll see this clearly, and you'll realize that it's up to you to change your behavior.

The person who hurt you is no longer in your life - and they are not thinking of you. Let them go - at this point, they are just heavy baggage, and who needs that? Not you, Pisces. Not you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.