Weekly Love Horoscope For August 9 To August 15, 2021

As the week begins, we can feel the energetic portal that opened on August 8th with the Lions Gate alignment of Earth and Sirius prompting us to reflect on where we need to up level within our relationships and lives.

The week ahead brings opportunities for reflection, awareness and passion.

It’s time to reflect on what matters most to us and create those plans in order to help us incorporate more of what feels good.

Yet in this space we will also be eclipsing what doesn’t.

This is simultaneously the ebb and flow of creating space by eliminating what doesn’t resonate so that we can create more space for what does.

There is also a flow to life and to love. In order to step more into our purpose, more into the next phase of our romantic life we have to understand that we have to let some things go.

By letting go we are declaring to the universe that we deserve more.

To create space is an act of hope that it will be filled with what is truly in alignment with what we want and need from ourselves and from love.

In the coming days there will be clarity, lessons learned and the ability to make plans for the next steps of our journey towards love for ourselves and with the love that we share with another.

Open your eyes and heart and recognize that it’s you who creates the perfect time for change.

What's happening with the planets that affect your love horoscope starting on August 9:

Monday, August 9th: Venus in Virgo Opposite Neptune in Pisces

This challenging two-day transit will have us feeling mentally confused about what is real and what is illusion within our relationships.

There may be some feelings of intuition or fear that test us and our relationship during this time period.

Avoid any big decisions but at the same time let your love life reveal its truth to you especially if you’ve been having doubts.

Wednesday, August 11th: Mercury in Leo Opposite Jupiter in Aquarius

Right before Mercury moves into the zodiac sign of Virgo, it forms an opposition with Jupiter bringing out our questioning nature and desire to seek those answers to big ideas and dreams, we’ve been having.

This transit will strongly affect those who have felt on the brink of making some big life decisions as part of their romantic path and will bring up the themes that Mercury in Virgo will serve to answer and plan for.

Mercury enters Virgo

Mercury enters its home sign until August 29th and brings an energy of clear thinking and communication.

Because this is the sign that Mercury works best within it means we’re able to make plans and have conversations that bring about true growth and forward movement, especially in terms of relationships.

Just be wary of being overly critical or getting caught up in some details, we’re not meant to have everything figured out before taking a step forward.

Thursday, August 12th: Venus in Virgo Trine Pluto in Capricorn

An intense transit that brings feelings of greater passion and affection mainly towards those that are in relationship or communication with another.

We will be feeling more amorous and confident about our relationship choices and decisions specifically in those situations in which we’ve been questioning or feeling unsure.

However, as the planet Pluto tends to bring up all that has been unconscious, it may also have us aware that a particular relationship has already served its purpose in our life and it’s time to move on.

Sunday, August 15th: First Quarter Moon in Scorpio

Under the energy of the first quarter moon it’s time to take concrete action towards fulfilling those intentions set under the new moon.

In Scorpio it’s about transformation and shedding the outgrown parts of your life, including those relationships or commitments that no longer feel viable. In order to keep moving ahead, we need to be able to put the past to rest.

Weekly Love Horoscope starting on August 9, 2021

Aries (March 19 - April 19)

Underneath the perception of what it feels like we have to do lies the true desires of what we want. But first you have to open that door of truth. You have to be ready to see the consequences of your feelings because once we know the next step is to do.

To create action of change within our love lives requires a faithful boldness that is only controlled by what you’re ready to do. Take the blinders off and allow yourself and your relationship to be transformed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Dive deep into yourself this week, into the softness that you often hide and into the intuition that you often ignore. You can tell that you haven’t always been honest with yourself about what you need or how a connection truly feels.

Yet the longer you put off this truth, the more difficult it will be to deal with. While everything happens in the order and when it’s meant to, there’s also a big difference between divine timing and the results of procrastination.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The chaos that you see outside of yourself is because of the one that exists within. Until you stop blaming the world or universe for your situation you will never find the resolution that you seek. At this point there is nothing holding you back but your own inability to accept what is so that you can create what will come next.

Watch this week for starting arguments that only take away from what needs to be dealt with and instead open yourself up to what is truly going on so that you can take clear action from your heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Feelings are the portal to awareness but it’s also a deep pool we can often get lost within. The thing with feelings is that we’re not always seeing what is real. Sometimes we see our fears, our worst-case scenarios, our deepest wounds.

Look this week for where you may be lying to yourself to escape dealing with or even receiving the truth of a situation. The more you open yourself to using those feelings as fuel to move forward the more you will heal what hurts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are times in life when we’re better served to just observe rather than be the one to be observed by others. You act with such boldness when following your heart that at times you overshadow when others are trying to do the same.

This can come across as feeling that the efforts of love are unreciprocated or unbalanced. But in order to receive this kind of energy from another we have to open the space for that to occur.

This week take a step back and just see how other steps up and in for you if you allow them to do so.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Planning is crucial to create the future that we dream of, but we also have to know when to stop and simply enjoy the life that we have already created. In the planning process we have to critically look at reality and then reflect on the details that we need to move through to create that next step.

In this process though even if hopeful about your love life you can become overly obsessed with the details that you can’t figure out or that seem like obstacles. Learn to incorporate trust this week as you let go of those things you can’t yet make sense of.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Be prepared for an entirely new phase in your life and love journey this week. While you may be feeling unsettled at the course things have recently taken in your romantic life a big part of that is the work you’ve been doing on yourself.

When we work on our inner world, our outer world can’t help but to change. This is the moment that you find yourself in this week. Just remember that everything that is happening for you now is what you’ve been working towards, even if it’s arriving differently than you had imagined it would.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It’s time to shed your outgrown skin once again as you step into an entirely new way of loving and relating to others. It will of course be scary at times or even unfamiliar but that is the very key that tells you that you are on a new path.

This is the time to go towards what feels new even if it feels daunting in its vastness of abundance. You are now writing an entirely new story based not on the wants of your ego but on the needs of your soul. Surrender to this new and beautiful time and watch how quickly the universe conspires in your favor.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The world is only as big as you are ready to see it. You are a natural born seeker, one who raises the veil beyond the world most cannot see. This is your gift. Your natural ability to move through the blocks that the physical world limits your dream with.

Recently you’ve come into your own by acknowledging what your own truth is, by doing this you are opening up a new way of living and of loving. For you your roots grow the deepest when you can fly the farthest. Stop limiting yourself for others and open yourself up to life being bigger than you could have imagined.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Forget the plan. Forget the path that you thought you had to travel and let go of the storylines that have kept you safe. Be prepared to create an entirely new path ahead that at first may cause anxiety but in time will bring peace.

While loyalty is an admirable trait, refusing to change out of fear is detrimental to our soul. Detox from familiarity and the comfort zone that has chocked the originality out of you. Allow yourself to grow not in the direction you thought you would but, in the direction, you’re being called to follow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When we feel the freest, we also feel the most grounded. We can’t have one without the other and while freedom is often seen as a lack of responsibility it’s actually holding ourselves accountable for what truly is in alignment with our soul.

For you letting go of your wounding so that you can enjoy your healing is at the epicenter of growth. Allow things to be different this time in your romantic life. Allow people to be themselves instead of the repetition of past patterns, but most of all, allow yourself to believe in your healing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Life will never be perfect but that doesn’t mean there won’t be perfect moments. Rather than focusing only on what isn’t, allow yourself to embrace what is. Whatever we give energy to will grow, so focusing on what you want to grow will bring more of it.

In the coming week there will be a newfound clarity surrounding a particular relationship which has likely confused you for some time.

Be prepared to acknowledge that things are actually far better than your fears have imagined them to be. This is part of the letting go process so that as you plan for the future, you are doing so with the best possible outcome in mind.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.