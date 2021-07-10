Your daily horoscope for July 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancer season will last until July 22nd, then the solar season of Leo will begin.

The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Leo.

We are still able to feel the New Moon energy, and the Moon in Leo provides ample determination to get projects done particularly those involve appearances and personal grooming.

Mercury in Cancer starts.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer and will transit the fourth solar house for the next two weeks.

If your birthday is on July 11, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are sweet, kind and often put the needs of others above your own. You have a tender heart and love to do charitable acts.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include Italian fashion designer, Giorgio Armani and American actor Stephen Lang.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to lose your cool Your hot-headed nature can get easily ruffled this month, especially when someone pushes your buttons, and when you sense success if near, you want it now.

You've got to plan for the life you want, Aries, and start with your home. Mercury enters Cancer, and it's an ideal time to look into buying new property or changing a few things that make you feel empowered.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's not what you say, but how you say it, Taurus. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication, and there's a need for sensitivity when it comes to the words you speak.

Find a life quote you love. Write the mantra down on a sheet of paper and keep it close by if you need to commit it to memory to give you inspiration and focus if you need it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property, and this is where you need to settle down and decide what it is that you need.

Think things through, and remember to keep that ego in check, Gemini. You're making decisions, and you'll want to be sure that what you say is what you mean, and act in a way that provides value to yourself and others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity. Cancer, you can be a little toughy. You may not realize it all of the time, but your inner strength shows.

Your mindset can feel sharp as a tack, and you may be hard to convince to do something in a way that does not fit with your ethics and values. Don't make sacrifices that compromise your integrity. Be true to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies, and despite your best efforts, you have some, too.

Solving problems and being the peacemaker is what you're all about the next two weeks, Leo. You've got a lot to say, and speaking from the heart comes naturally to you.

You might not be able to get everyone to like you, but what matters is that you like yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships, and you're going to want to start sharing, showing your love and being that friend who always has a kind word to say.

Keep tissues handy. You're a big softy, and when something touches your heart, you'll shed all the tears, Virgo, as you realize how meaningful your life has become.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and existing contracts, agreements, or negotiations that are past due may come back around to work out.

A promotion or a big announcement is in the works, and soon some good news will be on its way. If things move slowly, don't be above pushing a bit to get a conversation going.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Connect with your spiritual energy, Scorpio, by feeling your mind Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning and spirituality.

Read and spend some good, old fashioned quality time doing quiet activities. A good book is what you need for the next two weeks.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and what you don't know about your house that needs to be cared for can suddenly reveal itself.

This could be an expensive repair or some sort of damaged in a living space. Don't complain too much. This is an opportunity knocking. You can redo things to make them look amazing for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitments, and what you want to do, write it down.

Get all promises on paper, especially work-related or legal agreements. Being clear and concise will be a big help to you, especially if there's any legal repercussions involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You need a little more strategy if you want a productive week. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties, and there will be so much to do and get finished.

Don't keep it all in your mind. You'll lose track and forget. Keep a running list of the things you need to do, especially things that involve your home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be ready for the good stuff, Pisces. Something beautiful, like a piece of art or a lovely trip can be yours to experience this week.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity and romance. Sweet nothings and compliments are all coming your way. It's the kindness of words that touch your heart and fill it with joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.