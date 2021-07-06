3 Zodiac Signs Who Get A Fresh Start After The New Moon In Cancer, July 9th, 2021

The New Moon in Cancer arrives this week, and it's time to hit the reset button for all zodiac signs.

If you've ever had that feeling of wanting a fresh start, there's a good chance you'll be able to take advantage of that starting on July 9, while the New Moon in Cancer rises above us.

Three zodiac signs get a fresh start after the New Moon in Cancer takes place on July 9, 2021—Cancer, Sagittarius, and Scorpio.

This day has great potential, and if we put our minds to it, we can usher in an entirely new phase in our lives - one that works for us, gives us energy, and balances us out.

What will be noticeable and interesting about the Cancer New Moon is that all decisions will start at home.

This also implies that what we do on this day will revolve around the home, as we see home as our safe place - a place where we can think things out and plan a future without the distraction of the world out there.

Cancer Moon is representative of home, safety, spirituality and sensitivity.

How a transit such as this can bring about new beginnings is due to the fact that those new beginnings are forged in our minds within a secure and trustworthy environment - the home.

In other words, we're not thinking on our feet and making rash, impulsive decisions here; we are taking our time to think things through so that our next moves go in peace and in order.

While every sign of the zodiac can partake of this vibrant new possibility, certain signs will absorb Cancer New Moon's energy like a sponge. Those signs are...

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you are born under the sign of Cancer, you always respond to Cancer-driven astrological events, and this New Moon will be no different for you, in terms of palpable experience.

What you are going to get a chance to do is change yourself for the better, and this is very much health related. Mentally and physically, you've been craving a change.

Perhaps you've endured that nagging feeling of being in a rut; unsure of your next move, but truly wishing for guidance on this one.

What's needed here is permission - the kind you give yourself - the kind that's needed in order to let go and move on.

On this day, you can grant yourself a new lease on life - but you have to trust in your own decision-making and in the idea that you DO have it within you to change and care for yourself in a better way.

The homey aspect of Cancer is also related to what we do at home - as in care for ourselves, get our rest, make our meals.

What you need to do this New Moon is come to terms with your own potential...and then act on it. You are safe and most of all - you are able.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This New Moon in Cancer is going to be particularly interesting to you, Scorpio, because it's going to awaken in you a desire to further your education.

The potential for a brand new start is literal in this sense - you are being guided to learning more, on a topic of your choice.

If you've always been interested in learning a new language - this is the moment to start.

Same goes for any topic you've had an interest in that you've never pursued due to either laziness or lack of time.

The Cancer Moon will tickle your curiosity spot, and it is very favorable for you to go out and find what you are looking for, be it education, a trip to a new land or even a different approach to how you keep yourself healthy.

What's most important here is that you are being given a chance to make more of yourself, and a person such as yourself always benefits from change.

This is the time to bring forth that amazing Scorpio fearlessness. Take the chance or chances that present themselves to you. It will be well worth it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Whereas you always think of yourself as an independent, autonomous and free, you may find that during this New Moon in Cancer, you could do yourself a good turn by reaching out to others for both help and work.

When you think of a fresh start, your mind travels far, but rarely does it include other people.

It's not that you are asocial, but you don't trust others as much as you trust yourself, which makes sense...to a degree.

What's missing in your life is that social engagement, that attachment to other people, and this lunation (a Moon-related event, aspect or transit) provides a safe space for you to begin your journey into, well, being more social.

You have always been on the mindset where if you need something done, you do it yourself. That's all well and good, but it's lonely, and no one knows that more than you do, Sagittarius.

This fresh start is about people - friends, family.

See if you can use the glorious power of the Cancer New Moon as an impetus to reach out and discover how loved you really are, and how nice it is to work and play with others.

You won't lose a thing by sharing, in fact, your generosity of spirit will reward you tenfold.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.