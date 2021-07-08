Your daily horoscope for July 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The New Moon and a fresh lunar phase starts on Friday.

The New Moon will take place in Cancer, and it will conjunct the Sun in the fourth solar house.

Cancer season ends on July 22nd, and this event marks that two weeks are left to complete family and home-related tasks.

Leo season will introduce passion and creativity, and now is the time to wrap things up and get whatever you have started finished.

If your birthday is on July 8, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are a bit edgier than other Cancerians. You crave attention and love to discover new ways to be inspired.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actor and screenwriter Tom Hanks, singer and songwriter Courtney Love, and British celebrity hairstylist John Frieda.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A fresh start is what you need, and for you this could translate into a new place to live or some changes to your current residence.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of home and the family, and it's the perfect time for you to really connect with what you need to bring a sense of comfort to your personal space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things change, Taurus, and that includes the people you hang out with, the subjects you find interesting, and even the type of technology you use.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of communication, and it can be time for you to get a new cell phone, car or computer. If you're in the market, this month could be an amazing time for you to shop.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can't buy position and prestige, but you can look the part as you work hard to climb the ladder of success.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of money and social status. But a few new outfits and spruce up your professional look.

Check out the latest trends and see what works for you. You'll love playing around with styles to pull a new work together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Work on yourself, Cancer, there's so many things that you can do to make your life amazing. The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of identity and personal development.

Thinking about going to school or studying a new subject? Then, look into groups or see if there are some classes you can take to begin working toward a new career goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You learn the true meaning of grace and forgiveness, Leo. Everyone eventually gets what they have earned, even when it's not what you would want for them.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of enemies and karma, and people you never imagined would finally get caught up by their own schemes may seem to find their greatest lessons in life hit harder than you ever could have if you wanted to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You get to meet new people, now that the pandemic seems to be moving to the recent past. The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of friends and networking.

And, all the types of things you missed doing in the last year can once again start over again. It will be so nice for you to get back into doing things you loved with friends, colleagues and work associates.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A new job or a contract with an opportunity could be yours, Libra. The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of career and social status, and doors can open for you.

If you're looking for work or want to apply for an in-house promotion, this week is the time to do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're such an intuitive person, Scorpio, and it's never too late to get back into a meditative practice.

In fact, it could be great for your emotional health. The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of higher learning and spiritual beliefs. Write down your intentions and think about what you want to do in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A surprise or some sort of new income stream could come to you unexpectedly, Sagittarius.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of shared resources and your secrets.

You might receive news from a friend that you are going to get a gift from them, perhaps as an inheritance in the future.

Or maybe you will get a refund from a business that you had no idea you were eligible for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is in the air, Capricorn. The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of commitments and marriage.

A new relationship that leads to a life of love and together can be coming to you soon.

If you're single, put yourself out there and be open to dating again. If you've been dating and things feel serious, talking about the future can be very beneficial for you and your loved one.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a wonderful time for a new routine and to start off fresh.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of daily duties and health.

Make plans to change one area of your life that you know needs some work. If you have a bad habit you've been hoping to kick, this month is perfect for working through your obstacles.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Everyone needs a hobby, Pisces and a passion project or something you love can bring a smile to your face, so why not fill some of your free time doing things you enjoy.

The New Moon in Cancer activates your solar house of passion and romance.

What do you find pleasurable, Pisces. What thing would you love to try to do more of, and perhaps build into a daily routine?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.