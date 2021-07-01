Your daily horoscope for tomorrow, July 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Where conversations were hard to engage in, on Friday, things begin to lighten up.

The Moon in abrupt Aries harmonizes with Mercury in the sign of its ruler, Gemini.

The Moon squares with Pluto in Capricorn, so we can still expect a few changes that are sudden and unpredictable related to work or situations that involve our hopes for the future.

If your birthday is on July 2, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are a little rough around the edges at times, but that's what makes you so interesting and loveable. You know how to make others laugh and find humor in every situation.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actress Lindsay Lohan and American comedian Lawrence Gene David.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A big change can come into your life but not without a little stress or pressure from the world around you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your career sector.

Pluto can be unpredictable and so expect a shake up that grabs your attention and keeps you open to whatever is next.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s challenging to push forward when your not sure what you need or who you’ll affect by your choices.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your higher learning.

Pluto can divert your interest and stir your curiosity about life and matters involving politics or your community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have a lot of fresh ideas about what this world needs, and there can be times when the window of opportunity opens to voice your concerns and share your thoughts.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your shared resources, so speak up for causes that you feel merit your attention.

Post things that promote awareness on your social and see if there are ways that you can become more involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may experience cold feet when it comes to making a decision about what you want to get from your love life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your commitment.

There can be moments of reservation and then strong pulls back into what you thought you didn't want to have but you do. Prepare yourself for some uncertainty, but overall growth.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The schedule can shift rapidly, and you'll be surprised by how much your day has evolved since the start of the year.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your daily duties.

The routines you've established (and enjoy) are up for a big challenge. You may have to come to grips with how you feel about the changes, and then you will have to let things go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What do you envision yourself doing? You don't have to be an artist to make something beautiful in your life.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your creativity.

Don't just use your analytical mind all day. Allow yourself to dive into your other side of the brain and get crafty.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Priorities get juggled and people in your circle may feel on edge with all the new projects up in the air to focus on for the weekend.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your home and the family The tension of the day can be pressing, and cause a strong need for me-time despite your usual togetherness mindset.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Try not to be abrupt or too open when discretion is advised.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your communication, and your strongest emotions make you the most vulnerable.

Feelings like anger and even hatred can be at the tip of the tongue but you don't have to react to stress if or when it comes.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Impulse buys, spending more than you need to on books or things that speak to your soul are all on the beware list, but just for today.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your money and personal property.

And retail therapy can become your go-to stress reliever if you're not careful enough. Put a budget in place to avoid going over what you feel is safe for your budget.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may be at a place where knowing what you want and who you feel like major questions.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your identity.

There are so many things up in the air right now, and it has an impact on what you do next. Plug into an interest to help remind you what it is that you enjoy and why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A change of heart is what could happen today and frenemies may be found out for who they truly are.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your hidden enemies. And Pluto transforms situations when you least expect it.

The truth always rises to the surface when you are ready to receive it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends argue sometimes, too. Your friend may always be sweet but there can be times to disagree or call each other out at the right time.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, and it squares Pluto in Capricorn activating your friendships.

And this can bring tension to your friendship. Perhaps talks that allow energy clearing to take place will be welcomed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.