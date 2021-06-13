Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun continues to transit the zodiac sign of Gemini until the season ends on June 20th.

The Moon spends a second day in Leo and is no longer conjunct with planet Mars.

This can bring slightly less tension to the day, although we are not out of the woods yet.

The Sun squares Neptune throughout the day so there continues to be a lack of clarity and difficulty with decision making.

We are still in retrograde season with three planets involved; Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto, and the nodes are also retrograde.

If your birthday is on June 14, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have a larger-than-life approach to relationships. You are unique and comfortable with creative tensions.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include British singer and songwriter Boy George, American actress Lucy Hale, and German professional tennis player Steffi Graf.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Saturn square Uranus has a big impact today affecting your money and your networking sector.

On one hand, you find yourself well-connected and perhaps in a position where much is being asked of you, but this may not translate into money coming your way - at least not yet.

In fact, this is the dark night before the dawn. The Leo Moon gives you a desire to be noticed for the things you do, and to enjoy what you're doing, but Saturn continues to put pressure on this area of your life.

You'll be wearing many hats and trying to do more than your share of things, without certainty on when or how your pay-off will come in. But keep your eyes and spirit open, you will have clarity once this day passes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't take things too personally. Sometimes people at work have things going on that you do not know about and their lack of attention on you or what you're doing doesn't mean that it's unimportant, but that priorities don't align right now.

You may feel the changes in energy internally, and even though you may want to react to what you feel it's best to remain focused and intent on the endgame and the work you are doing now, not getting caught up in the moment.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Leo opposes Saturn, so even though you are ready to take a leap and do work that you've been preparing for, news or a delay can cause you to have to wait.

You are earning your diploma from the school of hard knocks, and there can still be so many more lessons left for you to learn, Gemini.

With Saturn square Uranus in Taurus, you may have to review something in your life this week that felt like it was over with but a loose end or two may show up creating a need for your attention once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to have someone in your life, Cancer, but even in the best relationships, an emotional block can strike.

With Moon square Saturn, your feelings can be harder to access today, and a little bit of space from your partner to gather your thoughts is what you need.

This doesn't necessarily mean you need to go into a hermit mode. In fact, you might enjoy some fresh energy by hanging out or talking with a friend for lunch or a late dinner today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to make an important decision, and if you won't, the universe may do it for you.

The Moon in your sign speaks with Uranus in Taurus, and the pressure to answer to a boss or someone who is an authority figure may come up.

It's important not to be overly assertive during times when Saturn opposes the Moon while it is in your sign.

You may want to be cautious and show yourself as an ally instead of knowing everything when asked for your opinion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everything you know yourself to be can come under the microscope while the Moon in Leo harmonizes with your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde.

Use your beautiful mind to approach problems with logic and strategy.

While your emotions can be a guide, trust facts and reason. It's best to look at the entire picture, instead of basing things on feelings alone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lay low, Libra. There can be drama at every turn, and the feeling of people not being happy can bring your positive and upbeat energy down.

Saturn square Uranus can bog your hopes and dreams down to where you wonder if you ought to stop trying to make the world a better place.

But, your spirit of eternal optimism won't let you. It's best to stay strong and true to yourself. Keeping balance at the top of your priorities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Relationships can be trying at times, and today's Uranus square the Moon may have the rougher aspects of people in your life manifesting mostly at work.

Miscommunications may happen and you may even find yourself asking if it's something you have caused personally.

This tension can seem to go on forever, but with patience and a little bit of effort, you'll pull others together on the same page before the week is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Even lucky you will find the day slightly rough around the edges.

There's a lot of tough energy going around with Uranus square and the Moon in opposition with Saturn. Money may be slow to come in and the workday feeling inconsistent no matter how much effort you put into it.

This could be a day to slow down the pace and just go with it. At the end of it all, Sagittarius, you just want to do your best and have fun in the process.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're not in the mood for too many changes, and your ruling planet is making sure that others take note.

Saturn squares with the Moon making it difficult for you to feel receptive toward others, and this may even cost you money if you aren't careful.

Saturn teaches you a lesson today, and that's about mixing business with pleasure. While it's good to like and get along with everyone, always be professional when in a workplace setting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Keep your ringer on and don't fill up your day with busy stuff that does not leave you room for power meetings and an opportunity that comes knocking on your door.

The Moon in your sector of relationships squares with Uranus in Taurus, and this can involve a disruption to the day that is slightly more involved than you realize.

Be open and flexible to change, Aquarius, as things start to settle down you may find yourself in a position to get what you want without too much effort.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's good to have friends that you can talk to and open up with when you are going through a tough time, but Pisces, some conversations can take a difficult turn when honesty meets with judgment.

Offer your listening ear, and be careful not to speak without thinking when it comes to sharing your advice or opinions. Your silent compassion will do so much more than words.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.