Love Horoscope For Thursday, June 10, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 10, 2021.

We are in complete balance on Thursday when it comes to love. The New Moon and the Sun conjunct in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

Astrology is a language that is symbolic, and the universe speaks to us this week through signs and symbols that we can see.

An eclipse is hard to miss when the Moon and Sun conjunct.

The Moon represents the universe's feminine energy, and instead of being emotionally driven, we are open to trying new things and reflecting on what we have learned.

The Sun is the symbol of the masculine, and both are centered on changing lives for the rest of this year.

With both the Moon and Sun in Gemini, it's time to get curious and chatty about what you want in love.

What's best to do with this energy? Schedule time with a partner. If you've been planning to tell someone goodbye, now may be the time to do so.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

New Moon equals a new you, Aries. There's a lot of positive energy coming your way, and there's a good, solid reason to feel optimistic about the changes that are about to take place.

The New Moon joins with retrograde Mercury to help you sense what's best for you, especially if you're unsure what to do about a particular romantic partner.

What you've been unable to get right, chances are you will figure out what's wrong and make things better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get yours, Taurus, and where you felt love deprived gets the TLC you crave.

Your love life improves while the New Moon activates your personal property sector, and all that you need falls on your own shoulders.

Now is the time to put into practice the meaning of the saying 'love yourself'.

Pamper yourself with a home-cooked meal, good music, and maybe even start clearing out your existing wardrobe to add more updated pieces.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Slow down, Gemini. It's time to let your racing mind catch up with the rest of you.

The New Moon takes place in your sector of identity, and this may not be an area of your life that you dedicate enough time to, and sometimes - it shows.

You have some loose ends in your love life that need to be tended to. Perhaps there are photos of an X that need to be removed from your social media or maybe a number or two that has to get blocked on your phone.

These are the snags that keep coming up when you're dating, and even though you don't remember them until they happen, it's good to wipe the slate clean so you're off to a true fresh start for love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Why do you attract toxic people into your life? Hurt people want healing, but sometimes they don't know how to accept it once it's offered.

For you, you have to put things into perspective or else you'll go down the same path with them. Truthfully, there isn't really much more that you can do when someone has decided to head down the wrong route, Cancer.

This New Moon helps you to see with clarity that things in life don't always go to plan, and people are unpredictable.

You can love them anyway, but you don't have to dedicate all your time and energy to problems that you want to solve, but they aren't yours to do so.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love and life will be hopping, Leo. As the king of the zodiac, you take pride in who you know and who knows you, and how good you all look when out on the town together.

The New Moon brings out your sociable butterfly side, and it brings a lot of attention your way.

From chance encounters to meeting someone new online or on a new dating app, you may find that you're happy to be single and have the opportunity to meet others without strings attached.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

R-E-S-P-E-C-T is all you want right now when it comes to love. You are ready for someone to see the good in you and to honor your choices, many that you've thought long and hard to make.

You don't want a partner who seems to second guess your efforts. You've worked hard to be where you are right now, and you need support, not arguing or pettiness.

During the New Moon, there's a line that gets drawn in the sand, and you want others to take note. You're tired of negative energy, and if they don't want to give you what you need, you may just take yourself elsewhere.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A soul connection or a spiritual path opens for you, and you may wonder why you didn't see this sooner.

There are new doors opening for you right now, and it can be a confusing time but also one where you learn something new about love.

You love the subject of love, but there are so many facets of the subject that you are only scratching the surface when you focus on the emotional aspect of it.

With the New Moon taking place in the zodiac sign of Gemini, the winds of change are here, and there is a lesson that begins to unfold when it comes to matters of the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's all about life and love in the right balance, and sometimes you try to control what's happening causing love to teeter too far in the wrong direction.

Why? Because Scorpio, you are all give and very little take, but during the New Moon in Gemini, it's time for you to accept what others have to give to you.

It's not easy to be the one to receive when you prefer to do things for yourself, but in love, that's how people grow closer with each other, and it's good for you to let someone take care of you every once in a while.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You asked for a sign, and here it is Sagittarius. The New Moon opens the door to partnerships but this can be confusing when so many options are there for you to explore.

You might feel torn between seeing what could develop with a friend that you like vs an X who has decided to try once more.

There are things that you still need to figure out when it comes to love, but one thing is certain, 2021 is taking a turn in a positive direction when it comes to love, and your ability to attract people you like that like you back is peaked.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You set yourself into a routine during the pandemic and to say it put your love life into a lull would be an understatement.

You are still a bit uncertain as to how to get back into the scene - single or even married.

There are too many things you forgot that you liked, and even a few things that you enjoyed that closed or aren't around anymore.

The New Moon in Gemini invites you to stretch your imagination a little bit and see what you like and what you can find to replace old habits and pre-pandemic routines.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon invites you to let go of your worries and fears.

Aquarius, skepticism can stop you from seeing all that is new and romantic in your world.

Sadness, resentment, and even anger can be reasons why you feel negative at times, and it's not that you don't want to enjoy life, you just don't want to be disappointed if things don't work out.

But this is a new season in your love life, and things do change. What you will want to work on is how to change your outlook so it can be open to the joy of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends, family, and close relatives all want what is best for you. Sometimes you listen to advise, but there are times when you have chosen to ignore opinions for the sake of giving another person the benefit of the doubt.

Hurt feelings can still perpetuate your relationships, and this New Moon in Gemini is an invitation to talk things over and work the problems out.

It may not matter who was wrong or right, but how you forgive when it comes to reuniting with family.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.