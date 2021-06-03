Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, June 4, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, June 4, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have days when others need to come first, and when we have to focus on our own.

On Friday, with the Moon in Aries, we can run ourselves a bit ragged doing too many things without taking a break.

But on Friday, the energy encourages self-care with the numerology of the day totally a Life Path 6 - The Nurturer.

Make a note that no matter how much or how little it is that you are able to accomplish before the weekend, give yourself a reward for all your hard work.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, June 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You have been holding back on your dreams because you're trying to be responsible.

It's time to break away from the boring, mundane things you've been doing and do something you know in your heart has meaning for you.

You're determined to get what you want out of life, Aries, so why waste time here? This is your moment of bravery. Take a risk.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

If the pandemic taught you one thing it's that you always need to have a little bit of money, and there is no better feeling than having some money saved in the bank.

You want to know that no matter what happens, Taurus, you have a little stash that can keep you afloat until you're back on your feet again. So, this is going to take some work.

A little bit of frugality, some savings, and maybe a few sacrifices until a couple of months of income is there, and you can feel confident about your future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Someone is not being fully honest. You know that you have caught your friend in a lie, fully, and now you can either confront the person and tell them you know.

This doesn't guarantee that they will be honest about what happened.

It's rare when someone admits their fault, Gemini, but you owe it to yourself to take this all the way so that you know you did all you can to bring things to the surface and maybe fix the problem.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

It's good to have friends in the right place, but the catch is you need to ask for help when you need it.

You are caught in a spot right now, and that is nothing to be ashamed about. Everyone hits tough times, Cancer, and good people band together to help each other.

Asking for help will require you to step outside of your comfort zone. At first, it will be awkward, but once you've done it, relief.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

There's nothing that scares you worse than not having enough money to pay your bills.

You will never allow yourself to be broke again. Not after all the difficulty you've been through, Leo.

You learned that there's no replacement for self-sufficiency, so you're willing to do whatever it takes never to put yourself in that situation again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Find the good in your situation. There has to be something, even if you think things could be better.

No one feels motivated when they hear a person constantly complaining, and even if you only said one thing, that could be the last straw to their own self-criticism, Virgo.

It's one thing to be a nitpicky perfectionist - for yourself. You have your standards, but other people may not be there yet, and you need to let others work at their own pace sometimes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Love can be so confusing. At first, you're totally smitten by someone and then they show a side of them that's completely unattractive, and you're not sure you want to keep seeing them again.

Even if you want to break the relationship off, Libra, don't ghost or leave the person hanging without an explanation why. It's worthwhile sharing that you lost that loving feeling, even if you choose not to go into the details.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life has this funny way of throwing you a curveball. One minute you think you have it all under control then suddenly you don't. You aren't even the person who caused this problem.

A family member or friend's drama is seeping into your life in an unhealthy way - and that isn't going to fly for too long.

Although you want to be there for them to show your support, you may need to establish a boundary to help regain control in your own life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Setbacks are hefty reminders that it's time to go back to square one.

You have set a bunch of big goals for the rest of the year, and even if you have everything mapped out, one thing is thrown off and everything else may crumble.

It's best to go back to the drawing board to secure your hopes and dreams, Sagittarius. Make sure you don't have everything dependent on just one thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Capricorn, if anyone on the planet has grit, it's you. You're no stranger to hard work, and you know that if you put in the time, energy, and effort, you will hit pay dirt in a big way.

Pep talk yourself through this process. You have a way to go, but you are your own cheerleader.

People may not understand your goals and dreams, so it's up to you to stay motivated to prove the naysayers wrong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Sometimes parents try their hardest to prevent you from going through pain and suffering. It can feel like they are trying to make it harder on you when you're doing things the best way you can.

They may not understand your life and how things are for you, but their version of 'real' can conflict with your own.

This may lead to some arguments, and you taking a strong position, but don't burn bridges as you try to work it all out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are a light, and you are trying your best to keep things positive. You want to be that friend that brings a smile and joy to everyone's face.

It's not easy to be the person who never opens up or talks about your own problems, but you do it for the people you love. This is what makes it so easy to love you, Pisces, and a delight to have around.

Still, knowing why you are doing things that help others brings your spirits up and makes it all worthwhile.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.