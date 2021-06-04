Daily Love Horoscope For Saturday, June 5, 2021

For Saturday's daily love horoscope, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect your zodiac sign on June 5, 2021.

Venus is still young while she transits the sign of Cancer, and this creates instability about how committed we are to going out, being more sociable, and risky health for love.

Venus in Cancer is about the home, family, and what is less risky and more familiar - trustworthy and stable.

But, we've spent a full year social distancing, introverting, and keeping a safe distance. It's surprising when Venus entered Cancer this week to find ourselves returning our focus to the home.

But it is retrograde season, and there are so many things that need to be focused on this Saturday, and even though our hearts want all the good stuff, responsibility calls.

Venus squares the Midheaven, and our work and life purpose can get in the way of doing the things we love with family, friends, and the people we love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't let your ego get in the way of the love that you want. It's normal to want a sense of control over your life, Aries but this could be at the expense of all else.

The Moon in your sign squares dramatic Pluto in your social status sector, and this can bring out the darker side of you.

While you definitely have a right to go for what you need, try not to do so by stepping on the toes of people you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It can feel like you're being caught up in a bit of drama, and it's always good to avoid problems before they start.

Uranus in your sign has shaken things up all year, and one thing has become painfully clear - you can try to control the world but it's impossible; the only person you can truly try to control is yourself - and even that feels impossible at times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Does love always find a way? Love is essential, but it does not get the bills paid.

It's off to work you go, Gemini, even if you don't get to spend as much time with the people you love. This is where you can shine in the romantic category.

You know how to put on the charm, even from the distance. A sweet text here and a cute selfie there will pull the heartstrings of the one you miss - and make being a part a romantic time for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your protective and caretaking nature kicks into overdrive as the Moon who rules your sign harmonizes with structured Saturn in Aquarius.

You are a natural when it comes to showing others love, and this can be what makes you feel useful in your relationships.

But, Cancer, you don't always have to be the fixer. It's OK to let others make mistakes, even if you see them as avoidable. Let people do things their way, and try to listen and love them where they are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Being single has taught you one thing over this last year and that is you have to depend on yourself.

Lately, you are more comfortable in your skin than ever before, and you're still evolving. Your ruling planet, the Sun is working in harmony with the Moon today, and this makes you want to do more.

You are ready to make important changes in your life that not only make an impact on how you feel about yourself but how others treat you - which is exactly what you want now more than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can be so unpredictable. There are even times when your feelings surprise yourself.

Mercury retrograde has you pondering things more than you ordinarily allow. And, this reflective nature suits you well.

You can see that there are times when you've sold yourself short in the love department, and it's time to stop doing that.

It's time for self-love, Virgo, and this could be what Mercury retrograde conjunct Venus this weekend is all about for your sign.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have a long memory, Libra, and when someone does a good deed for you, you do not forget.

Your ruling planet Venus has your heart and hopes turned toward relationships at work - mostly those with whom you feel respected and comfortable working around. And you want to return the love.

Venus harmonizes with Jupiter retrograde all month, and this is great for you as you search to make love and positive energy a more recurrent part of your everyday life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's so hard to focus on love when you've got other things going on.

There's a lot of tension in your world right now, and you are being pulled in two directions; it's enough to tear your heart apart.

On one hand, there's difficulty happening at home, but lately, work has not provided you with the ordinary escape that you've depended on. It's time to get real honest with yourself, Scorpio.

Something has got to give. A change is needed, and this is a task to take upon yourself so that you can get the relief from the pressure you need. You can do it!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter works full-time on bringing your life's purpose to your attention, and it begs a question: Who do you want to be Sagittarius?

Lately, the question of identity has been pressing on your hard core, and you may not know the answer for certain anymore.

It's hard to find your place in the world or to attract the lover you need, the friends you trust, and the job opportunities you hope to have until you know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's lonely at the top, isn't it Capricorn? You're working hard at putting your life together, but without someone you love to share it with it feels empty at times.

Don't rush out to fill the pain with someone temporary or unmeaningful.

You're better than that, and you know it doesn't last. Try to mingle and meet new people. Allow a little bit of the human messiness that comes with getting to know others.

Things will open up for you naturally, and who knows, you may meet someone new soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are not open to any more change than is necessary to get things done.

So, when you spot a person whose life is full of drama but the sparks are flying it's unsettling to your idea of what romance is meant to be like.

It looks like you're faced with a big decision, Aquarius. Logic or let love rule your decision-making? The work could be worth it, but are you willing to take the risk?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Something feels off, doesn't it? But you're not sure what. Mars is speaking to Neptune hinting that the anger you feel is justified but why?

It may take a bit of digging to figure it all out, but you might not be able to rest easy until your curiosity is resolve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.