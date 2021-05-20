Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Moon spends the day analytical and health-oriented Virgo.

The Moon in Virgo is driven to accomplish big goals and to do so without waste of time, energy or resources.

The Sun is now in Gemini, and the season of curiosity, exploration and dynamic change is here.

If your birthday is on May 21, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You are full of energy. Your mind is always going. You love to meet new people and enjoy travel.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American rapper Notorious B.I.G. and actor Mr. T.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of relationships and commitment.

While you love to fly solo, make today about building others up instead of focusing solely on your own projects and efforts.

Group work is never easy, but partnering with another person toward a common goal can make for powerful change. For you, this can become the foundation of something major in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties and health.

This is a time where you may have difficulty starting a new fitness regime or keeping away from the sweets you promised yourself you would avoid until you reached a weight loss goal.

Moderation is the key to everything, so don't be so hard on yourself if you don't get things perfect before the day is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity and romance. What a sweet time for you especially if you’re dating.

You love to make someone smile and show off your charm while things are new. Make the day memorable and special.

Give hints to your endearing nature and why you are always unpredictable, and it's not a bad thing - it's what makes you so unique and hard to resist.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The comforts of life are what you need, so don't be surprised if all the running around you've done this week has finally caught up with you.

You're ready to relax when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of home, and the family. Everyone needs time to just chill and recalibrate. Life can be full of pressure to perform, but for now, keeping things simple is the way to end the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tackle that pile of paper that's been accumulating on your desk and get through whatever urgent emails you need to send.

Today there is heightened energy that promotes productivity and powerful change.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication, and you are able to negotiate a sale well or to get a particular point across.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a lucky day when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money and personal property.

You can go shopping and find things that you want to buy. Things fall into your lap making it easy for you to acquire items you need and that bring you pleasure. Stop by your favorite thrift store for a quick peek at what's new.

Put your feelers out for potential clients to see if there's business you can drum up. Not only is the day great for spending money on deals, but you can also generate revenue to boost your income.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tend to your personal needs and physical aesthetics. It's a great day to work on your appearance and to spend a little more time and effort on caring for your body.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity, and attention to details that involve your wardrobe, how you present yourself, and

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Take note. The red flag will be there for you to see, but the question becomes will you pay attention to what it is that's happening in front of you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

People who claim to be on your team may have their own motives, and sometimes there are ways to make the problem mutually beneficial even if it means you can't remain, friends, once the situation is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your social butterfly side is ready to explore.

Time flies when you're having fun, and the day was made for socializing and letting the cares of the week go.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships, and it's the perfect time to pair up with a group of your besties and head out to paint the town red or to spend a quiet evening in your own backyard grilling and hanging out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Aim for success. How you end the week matters, and you will want to have all your major projects done before you leave the office on Friday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of career and social status, and you are in the limelight again.

You have an opportunity to make a solid, lasting impression with your boss. Put your best effort forward until the end.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are always growing, adapting, and improving yourself. The weekend presents more opportunities to become in touch with your higher purpose and who you'd like to be.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of personal philosophy and beliefs. This opens the door to connecting with your higher power.

Set some time in the morning for the next few days for prayer, meditation and ask for guidance if you need it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of commitments, and it's a trying time for you in the love department.

It's time to make a decision, but you will be going back and forth on the pros and cons of being together.

There may even be a part of you that isn't sure if you want to be single or just date.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.