Your horoscope for today, May 14, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The day starts off with the Moon in curious Gemini, but our evenings may bring a strong desire to curl up on the sofa with something cozy and watch TV.

The Moon enters the Cardinal energy of intuitive Cancer at 9:31 p.m. EST.

The Moon will harmonize with Jupiter who is now in Pisces, and this brings a lot of positive energy that carries through the weekend.

If your birthday is on May 14, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a lot of drive and determination. You have a competitive spirit and love to win.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actress Cate Blanchett, American musician C.C. DeVille, and film producer George Lucas.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relax and enjoy life for a while. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of home and family.

Family is such an important part of your life, and what you enjoyed doing as a child can bring back a lot of amazing memories.

Try to recreate one positive thing that brought you comfort - like a good meal or a have a chat with an old friend that knew you well back when.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Open up from the heart. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of communication. Saying things that you think and feel can be so cathartic and healing for you.

You may not even know that you're carrying around a lot of stress in your life because you've been holding things inside. It's time to be clear and transparent - even if it's hard.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's great when you can save and have things that you want nearby.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of money and personal property, and this is the perfect weekend to shop and to look for gifts that you'd not only like to give to others but perhaps treat yourself.

Giving is such a wonderful way to share life with others and to let people know how much they mean to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be yourself. You may not like having others see that you are not all that they imagine you to be. But, there's room for growth in this area of your life.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of identity.

Get to know yourself. Spend time learning to understand what makes you special. You can't force yourself to be what you aren't, and even if you try, it won't last.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Not everyone will get along with you, but you can try to attract like-minded individuals into your life to balance out the negative interaction you experience with others.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of hidden enemies.

Try not to focus only on who it is that you know you'll never please or can't ever seem to gel with. Instead, look at the good that is in your life and get more comfortable with that.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be the friend that you feel you need. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of friendships.

And, friends are people that are there for you when you need them, and who you help when they are in need, too.

If you've moved to a new location and haven't made a friend in your area yet, join a Meetup group or start to see if there are local groups that meet online that share your similar interests.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Spend some time checking out job postings or update your resume.

If you have a job you love, and you work remotely, you might want to catch up on some projects you fell behind on during the week.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of career, and social status, so it's the perfect time to focus on upping your professional edge and increasing your productivity with work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your spiritual life is there to guide you in the things you say and do, and sometimes what you don't understand can only be understood by connecting to your higher power.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs.

Even if you're not someone who practices a particular faith, you sense things happening around you every day. Feed your curious nature on how the universe works.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Good things come to those who wait, and you've been so patient lately.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of shared resources, and this opens so much luck in your life.

From finding the loan you need to buy a house or applying to get a new car, the wealth of the world can become available to you - if you decide to look for it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you are ready to be with someone or want to take the leap of faith into a committed relationship, you dive right in.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of partnerships, and so love can open up for you in amazing ways. Put yourself out there.

Update your dating profile. Maybe consider the blind date your friend has been trying to set you up on. Be open to finding love that you know you want and need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Don't waste your time on things that you know aren't a priority. There's a time and place for everything.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of daily duties.

So, aim to get all your priorities in order, especially if you've not been able to stick to a schedule during the week and your life has felt chaotic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Have fun and enjoy some of the lighter sides of life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of creativity.

Your imagination is there for you to grow and tap into when you have the change. It's a good practice to do things that foster play and reduce stress.

You don't have to be an artist to consider yourself as a creative person.

You can try other things that foster inventive thinking like play music or plan to visit a museum to honor the art that you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.