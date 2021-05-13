Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 14, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, May 14, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Self-care is encouraged while so much loving energy comes through on Friday - and it lasts throughout the weekend.

Friday comes with the energy of a Life Path 6, the Nurturer, and with the Moon in Cancer by nightfall, the timing is perfect for some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 14, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You're rushing into things. This is your time to capture the moment and to thrive.

You don't want to waste any more time once you see what it is that you truly want. You're a go-getter, and you will succeed at your goal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There's a problem and you may not be able to put your finger on what it is exactly, but with enough time you'll figure it out.

Things often manifest without clarity but once you're aware the pieces start to fall into place and you soon realize what it is you didn't see before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

You are an emotional person. So, it's normal that you feel so strongly about this problem that you're dealing with.

You can tell when others are stressing, and you really want to be there to help make it better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

So, you had an argument. It feels like you'll never be able to heal the rift that words created, but what if you were able to see beyond the problem and stop pointing fingers including thinking that you are not enough.

Relationships can be sticky, and tough. They are rarely easy, and sometimes you have to forgive one another so that you can get to the next level of happiness and wholeness that you crave.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

Trouble can happen suddenly, and so can blessings. You were given a gift.

Don't question it, but appreciate it. It's meant to help you and bring your life to a place where you can help others.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Stop waiting for things to happen for you. Instead, to out to create your own destiny.

Investigate what you desire. Look for ways to make it happen. Explore your possibilities. They are endless.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You don't have to always be so organized.

Just because things are a bit out of control or messy doesn't mean that you are a failure or that this situation won't work out.

You may find a way to work through the madness and do something amazing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You're working way too much. Everyone needs to take a break.

You can't expect that you'll be able to stay functioning at this level all of the time. You'll burn out. Take a break. Enjoy life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You're ready for a change, but how to go about doing it?

You're not sure, and it can feel super stressful. You're afraid of things not working out but start somewhere.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have a lot of reasons to quit, but this is not a time to let go of your dreams.

You need to hang on. Your luck will turn the corner soon, and something amazing will happen.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You have so many opportunities, but it's best to focus on one thing and become an expert.

It will be so much fun for you to figure out what you want.

Dabble a bit in what intrigues you, and then when you lose interest, try something new.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are painful, but there's a sweet beginning around the corner. Right now, things feel dark, but this is when the light is closer to arriving.

Even if you don't have a lot of faith, something amazing is going to come into your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.