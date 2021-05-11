Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 12, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

A little forethought won't hurt if you have major things to get done on Wednesday.

Life can be tricky when you rush to do things that you aren't sure what the outcome will be.

The Moon slips into Gemini after being in Taurus over the weekend.

Gemini historically can think more than most, and this Mercury-ruled zodiac sign helps to prepare us for Mercury rx which will be happening later this month.

Per numerology, how well you manage your emotions, life, responsibilities all matter quite a bit on Wednesday.

Wednesday adds up to a 4, the manager life path number of numerology, so it's not time to jump to conclusions or rush to make any important decisions.

When the day is a 4, be thoughtful and when you can, take things slow.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Skip the fancy stuff. Emotions can get in the way of what you need to get done. You may not feel motivated.

You might not even *want* to do certain tasks, but because they are necessary, try to look beyond and focus on the goal you hope to reach. Reward yourself once you hit that target! You will have earned it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

You can't be everyone's favorite person. No matter how hard you try to be likable, there is always going to be that one person who doesn't want to have anything to do with you.

This can be more about that person, than you - and you don't know what they may be going through that you could reflect in their life. Try not to worry too much about it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Life moves fast after college. You have so many things going on that it can make your head spin at times.

Instead of going from one thing to another without any reflection, start journaling or schedule some time to think about what you accomplished, want to improve, and really hope to never do again at the end of each day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Don't be reactive. It's great to have had a good night's sleep and to feel like the world is your oyster.

But, you don't have to rush throughout the day like you have no focus or you're stressed out.

Take a deep breath. Everything takes the time it needs. Do things while remaining present in the moment. You owe that to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Greatness takes time, talent, and focus.

Don't let a little failure or setback have you thinking that you don't have the right stuff to succeed. Everyone messes up at times. You will learn as you go.

You may not get it right each and every time. But, don't short-change yourself. A week, month, or day from now, you'll see how much you've grown.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You treat people as you hope to be treated, and yet, sometimes you find yourself short-changed.

This can be a sign to pull back your charity a bit. You can give freely, but there has to be a limit everyone once in a while, and that limit can be when you see that others take you for granted and it cause you to become resentful.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

There are two sides to every coin, and the side that you feel is right may be plain as day for you to see. You may find it hard to accept situations that seem to be one-sided or unfair.

The underdogs in society are who you feel you must help more than ever, and politics, even if you don't really like them, befit your interests now more than before.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Anger is the result of feelings that you have not allowed to heal. You may feel frustrated without knowing exactly why. Don't ignore this.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You need to process what's happened in your life that has scared you or made you feel unsafe. When you start, you may feel less irritable and more like your usual happy self.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old rules and traditions have their place in your life, too. Not everything that has history is needed to be rewritten, and sometimes it can't be.

Your family history may not be all that you wished it could be, but the little choices you make each day can transform the future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You may receive a message about something you've hoped to hear about.

If you've been applying for a job or to rent a place, check-in with the person who was supposed to contact you.

Their delay could have been because they were waiting on something or someone else. Good news could be on its way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You have been waiting a long time. You might not have all that you want or need at your disposal right now, but that doesn't mean you won't.

You have so many things that you need to get done anyway. Being in a holding pattern could be a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

It's time for you to break out on your own. You have learned a lot but you've reached a point where you need to spread your wings and fly.

Of course, it's going to be scary, but once you get a bit of confidence under your belt, you'll feel like you can really do well with less help than before.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.