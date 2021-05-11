Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

We are hard-working and ambitious as the Moon shifts from diligent Taurus into forward-thinking Gemini.

We have ground-breaking ideas, and a desire to do the work that establishes lots of positive changes in our lives and collectively, especially while the Moon harmonizes with stalwart Saturn.

If your birthday is on May 12, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You can be apprehensive, but once you warm up to a group, you're friendly and sociable.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include British nurse and social reformer Florence Nightengale and actor and screenwriter Emilio Estevez.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Something related to work or your career can change on a dime and even affect your finances.

Keep careful watch over investments, especially those related to the home.

Trying to make big strides related to growing your social circle or expanding your network can feel complicated when the Moon in Taurus squares Jupiter, and so now may not be the right time to put all your energy into projects that involve collaboration or group work first thing in the morning.

The Moon slides into Gemini later in the day, and your social button gets a boost.

You'll enjoy catching up with emails, phone calls, and meeting with friends. Aim for stability and finishing strong.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A confrontational conversation and perhaps even a challenge to your beliefs, and this can be a test that involves an area of work that you hoped could grow or become a success for you.

Try not to take setbacks too much to heart, as the rest of the week proves to be promising once the Moon leaves your sign and enters Gemini, your solar house of money.

Do what you can, and perhaps try not to be overly ambitious. Maintain a hearty respect for what you can accomplish and the ending results.

Look at the end result even when the process seems to not make sense or when life takes you all over the map in a short amount of time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Be ambitious, but also stay humble. A sudden gain could come your way and through another person's blessing.

This is a time to practice 'ask and you shall receive' because the law of attraction will be working overtime for your zodiac sign.

The Moon enters your sign early in the morning, and even though this gives you lots of energy to do things your way, you may feel a bit stuck until later in the day.

Saturn pulls you back a bit to help you stay focused on what you've already set out to do this week. A little bit of structure goes a long way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon leaves Taurus to enter your enemy sector, and although you may wish to be optimistic at all times, be open to change, especially one that is painful but necessary.

A relationship can finally reveal its worth when it comes to assumptions you've made about a particular person.

A strain in your interaction with someone can bring a form of closure or perhaps put the period at the end of a sentence that should have been completed long ago.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Make one small modification to your schedule, and this could be the key to your success this week.

You may have lots of tasks you think need to be finished, but now it's time to micromanage yourself in ways that you know must happen to complete a project or reach a new milestone.

The Moon enters Gemini later in the day, and this brings lots of energy to your friendship sector.

You may find that you're the center of attention a lot more than you had anticipated this week.

For that reason alone, bring the best of you and who you are to everything you're involved in at all times.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Work on your creativity. Your imaginative side can be boosted early in the morning, and during your a.m. prep, you'll have lots of fresh ideas and feel like you're ready to take on the world.

Right stuff down, so you can return to them later. Your productivity levels will be going full force.

So, no matter how strongly you feel like you can remember things, you may find that the day gets busy quickly once the Moon is in Gemini with Venus and Mercury.

So, plan to reach for the sky, as you get to set your own limits on how much (or little you do).

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Things at home run smoothly, and you may feel like you just want to call out from work for the day and do something else other than hustle.

Your lazy side can become an obstacle if you let it, although if you have the luxury of staying home, go for it.

The Moon enters your study sector, making the rest of the week perfect for reading, writing, or getting lost in deep research online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Try not to hold a grudge, especially if you have minced words with someone before closing your social media and heading off to bed. Saying less or giving someone some space can be really helpful.

You may need it yourself to think about what you feel. The Moon enters your solar house of shared resources, so try not to argue too much with a roommate or someone that you feel like you just can't see eye-to-eye with right now.

Look for where you do agree and try to build your interactions around positive connections.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may have strong concerns about money, and you may really want to work hard to get that money to buy investments.

Despite all your efforts to hustle, there can be some competition along the way.

You may hear rumors that have you doubting whether or not you will hit your goals but don't allow it to make you lose steam.

You have a lot going for you in the relationship sector once the Moon enters Gemini for the rest of the week.

Use the support of a friend or people who love you and want you to succeed as an advantage when you feel down or too tired to push toward your dreams.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Try not to romanticize work and being overly involved in things that you feel will move the dial forward for you monetarily.

The Moon moves into Gemini, your solar house of daily to-dos, and this can have you really thinking that more is better when it comes to habits and getting things done.

You may feel the need to take on more, and your hunger for success can make you vulnerable to burnout if you overdo it early this week. Pace yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past can feel like it keeps echoing into your life, and it can be hard to silence that nagging feeling that you either forgot something or are missing out on some fun.

You have been wanting to do certain things just for your self but the green light has not shined go, and this can be frustrating for you to say the least.

The Moon entering Gemini may help you to see a positive to this situation or finally discover the window of opportunity you've been searching for.

While it could require some fancy planning, stay swift on your feet as you try to slide a date or two in before Friday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Don't put all your time and energy into friendships.

You may feel like you have to shift your focus off of yourself on to others, and while this can be a noble thing to do, it's not really the best use of your time right now.

Your family may need you to tune in more to matters related to the home.

You may want to be careful not to spend too much time texting while at work, especially not when you have a boss or someone who is monitoring your productivity off and on throughout the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.