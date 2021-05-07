Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 8, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, May 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have lots of reasons to spread goodness and to pay it forward when the day arrives with humanitarian energy during a Life Path 9 day.

Saturday is full of opportunities to expand your network and to do something charitable for a cause.

Saturday's numerology supports humanitarian efforts including donating to a charity, caring for animals in need, or pitching in to help a fundraiser that you see online.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't overreact. When trouble strikes, it's easy to get a bit dramatic over the situation.

In the middle of all the damage control, you may have a variety of feelings including a sense of disappointment in yourself and others.

Give yourself some slack. Life happens, and you just need to roll with it until the problem is over.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

What a relief to know that your problems are in the past. Even the aftermath effects are starting to wane.

You might even begin to go about your day without thinking of what you just had to deal with.

True healing has begun, and now it's good to stop looking back and begin to focus forward.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You can't be all things to all people. It's time to start seeing the finiteness of time and how you spend your energy.

Although your heart is big and wants to do as much as you can, the day's allowance for what is truly possible does have a limit.

So, live within the boundaries of reality. The universe always has a way to help when you can't.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are in command of your emotions. You know what you want, and you're willing to work hard for it.

Even though it would be nice to have help on this journey, deep down inside you're alright with the idea that you may need to go it alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are looking at the future unafraid.

You have so much force within yourself that you don't even see the problems any longer. You feel confident and bold.

You have all that you need within yourself. Belief has finally settled in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

The betrayal you thought would end you didn't have as much power over you after all.

You were able to recover, and what was done to you taught you just how strong you are. You're resilient and tougher than you ever dreamed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

Even though you're willing and able to add one more thing to your talents and skill set that doesn't mean you have to do so. You have so already going for you.

You may need to be adaptable but this will be a lot less time and expense than going to school or trying to learn something new.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You wanted help, but when you are offered it, you may decide not to take it. You see a hook, perhaps, and the offer comes with conditions.

You're unwilling to give up full control of your problem, and so you may just decide that you have to solve certain things on your own - no matter how tempting the offer is.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You are carrying a lot of burden with you into the next phase of your life. You won't be able to lose this load right away, but it will not hold you back.

You just have to keep your eyes focused on the final step in your journey, not the problem itself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Get excited. Things look great now, but they are going to get even better.

The moments are growing and life is turning the corner. Your choices are adding up and the plans you've made are going to work out smoothly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You don't have to overthink everything just as your head hits the pillow.

Try to clear your mind and not worry so much about things you cannot control.

Sometimes things look bleak but turn out for the best. Pondering about it won't do anything to help the situation.

Try to not let your mind be so crowded with fear that it disrupts your sleep.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are ready to put up a fight if you have to. You're not trying to go without a bit of resistance when it comes to what you want.

You may have to argue a bit more than you like to do, but you can't just let yourself be a doormat.

Standing up for yourself is difficult, but sometimes you just have to do it.

