Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 7, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, May 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have lots of changes going on in May. We are approaching eclipse season. Mercury will soon turn retrograde.

The month of May and the year itself are associated with change as both bring the vibrational energy of the number 5 - The Freedom Seeker.

Change requires a lot of energy, but Friday gives ample support to handle whatever comes your way.

The Moon enters Aries, where we learn to embrace trying new things. The Sun will remain in Taurus, where our determination gets us through tough times when needed.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, May 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Slow it down. You often rush into things without thinking, and it's because you hope (or believe) all things will work out if you're willing to make the effort and never give up.

While this can be true, it's still important to look before you leap at times.

You may spare yourself some misery if you just check out the situation fully first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Transparency is what you want, and it's also what you need.

Things are more open, and what you need to know is on the table.

Take advantage of this opportunity. Ask your questions. Do the research. This is your chance to see things for what they are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You want a peaceful home life.

Even when things are just busy and there's nothing out of the ordinary going on, being too busy can be stressful.

Maybe it's time to schedule a family break and do something fun.

Plan a trip to the zoo or have a taco night. Enjoy the ones you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You have strong emotions, and even though they can feel overpowering, these moments help you to understand who you are and what you need.

Listen to what you're feeling. Your emotions are tools for insight and spiritual growth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Express yourself. Don't limit yourself to words. Wear the clothing style that feels right to you.

Use everything to help you show others what you stand for and who you want to be. Don't be something that you're not.

There are so many ways for you to say what you need to before the conversation starts.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Sometimes you can be a bit stubborn, Virgo, and avoid listening to someone's advice because you think that you know better.

Oftentimes you do, but if you hear something, perhaps be a bit more open and check to see if there's any merit to what has been shared.

You might still find how to do it your way, but gain some wisdom without having to learn a lesson from the school of hard knocks.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

The day may appear to be full of complications, but if you are up for the challenge. Put together your game plan. Remove distractions.

Focus on the task at hand until you're finished with what you have to do today. Then, your free time is yours to do with it as you wish.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Do you want to learn a new skill? Find someone that you can study under and learn from.

You might not have to bear the burden of an expensive college course or program if there's another route to get the knowledge you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone may not be telling you everything that you need to know, and at the same time fishing for information from you so that they can talk behind your back.

You may need to be less open about your life and keep what you share professional.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You are at a place where your success starts to surface. Keep working though.

Even if you feel like you've finally reached the epitome of your career, hard work is still going to be necessary for you to stay at the top of your game.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Make wise choices. From food to exercise, you want habits that build on one another.

Each day and moment is an opportunity for you to continue to add positive energy into your life.

Why squander your time doing things you know aren't good for you anyway?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

Everyone needs something or someone to lean on during hard times but you don't want to use an item as a crutch for too long. Get back on your feet as soon as you can.

Being independent is hard, but you won't regret depending on yourself as much as possible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.