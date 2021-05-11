Love Horoscope For Wednesday, May 12, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 12, 2021.

Any possessive desires we have felt over the last few days start to loosen their grip as the Moon leaves Taurus to spend the next few days in flirty Gemini.

The playful Moon will work closely with Venus in Gemini and this can be challenging energy when it comes to love.

Anything that feels too restrictive can come across as controlling.

While we have the Moon, Venus, and Mercury in Gemini we want our space, and we long to explore.

The emotional distance can feel shocking for some zodiac signs.

But, if handled with curiosity and a desire to learn and grow, our desire to love will have strengthened by the weekend - just in time for Moon to slip into Cancer.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Words carry so much meaning, that's why when someone says "I love you" it really touches your heart (or scares you to death).

You may read a lot into the words that are spoken to you, and they can also cause confusion.

Try not to worry about what you don't understand, and if you can, avoid reading too deeply into things that need time to unfold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As much as you would love to be able to be with a special person all of the time, it's the distance that makes your relationship stronger.

Try to fight the urge to consume a lover's time by staying in touch.

Even if you're close, a little bit of space throughout the day can add more depth to your budding relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love and you are not always on the same page.

You understand how things can change rapidly, and even though you're not afraid of letting a relationship move at its own pace, there's a part of you that may be curious about the future and whether or not you should wait for someone to say they want to commit or not. These things take time, so patience is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't always pick the wrong person. You learn and you grow.

The past is not this moment. It's important not to let things that you went through with someone else taint what you are building now.

You may be shy or feel uncertain, but let yourself be open to the possibility that this new relationship is and could be much different. You are, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your love life and friendships can bloom without too much watering these days.

All you have to do is show up and just be yourself. Answer your phone when friends call. Don't leave text messages on read.

It's hard to chase you down to get you to be involved, so why not make it easier for people to love you?

You deserve the care and concern, and it's OK to feel good about it when it happens.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is work, but the easy part involves talking. Share your heart without holding back.

Even if you just talk about the little things you think, see and feel.

It's wonderful to be open and transparent about your life and your experiences.

It gives people insight into who you are and what makes you unique and loveable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Learning to love is a process because the act of loving someone is also an exploration of the other person and yourself.

Look at the current situation as if it were a mirror. What do you see that you like?

What do you wish that you could change? Don't ask this about the person you care for, but consider these answers for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sharing your love with another person is the big risk. You may be feeling insecure lately.

There could be a part of you that wants to pull back and let go out of fear.

There is a lot at stake when you give your heart over to another person.

You may feel that it's too risky if you break up and end up hurt, but the real question is what if you don't?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love can be a matching of two equals, yet this does not mean that you are going to be exactly the same.

Opposites attract. There is so much good to being with a person who compliments you.

Seeing their differences as a gift is one way to further your closeness and help you to bond over your uniquenesses so that they work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your heart is on the mend. You have a lot to think about, and there are reasons why you are seeing things in a whole new light.

You are learning what it is that you have to stop doing, and also realizing that you can love someone for who they are, but your love will never fix them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Romance is an amazing thing to experience, but there are times when life brings reality into the picture.

You have to work harder to have more of those tender moments that you want to share.

You can plan them, and just because you do doesn't make those moments less genuine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love becomes familiar with time. Common doesn't mean less special.

The freshness of new love can be invigorating, but once you settle into your relationship you will find that so is security with a person you've learned to know and grow to love through good times and bad.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.